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'Why was he allowed to go?' - Manchester United questioned over Bruno Fernandes injury as captain plays through pain for Portugal
Questions raised over Old Trafford medical calls
The fitness of Manchester United captain Fernandes has become a major talking point following revelations that he has been nursing a "complicated" physical issue for some time.
Reports suggest that the midfield maestro had been struggling with the problem for nearly three weeks before joining up with the national team, having barely passed fitness tests to feature in high-stakes matches against Manchester City and Fulham.
The decision to allow him to travel for international duty has now been called into question by former Old Trafford figures and fans alike, as the injury appears to have worsened during his time away from the club.
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Concerns grow over how Fernandes injury was handled
Former United chief scout Mick Brown expressed his bewilderment at how the situation was handled, suggesting the club may have overlooked the severity of the problem. Speaking to Football Insider, Brown raised concerns about the lack of preventative measures taken before the break began.
"The strange thing for me was that it's apparently an injury he picked up while he was at Man United, so in that case, why was he allowed to go on international duty in the first place?" Brown remarked.
"How did Man United miss the fact that he's injured? Now, if he's gone and played for Portugal and made it worse, they only have themselves to blame, and it's certainly a worry."
Jesus details Fernandes struggles
Portugal head coach Jorge Jesus provided clarity on the situation, confirming that he had to leave his captain out of the 2-1 victory over Norway to avoid further damage. The veteran coach revealed that Fernandes had been pushing his physical limits despite suffering from persistent discomfort. "In the match against Wales, we went into the game with all available players, but Bruno Fernandes came off with a complicated problem," Jesus explained during his media duties.
Jesus added: "Bruno said he had been suffering from this pain for about three matches, and this was one of the factors that prevented him from being at his usual level against Wales. He has been my player, and I know him well. I have already spoken to him. I prefer not to risk him in this match and to have him ready and in good physical condition for the Denmark match."
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A significant blow for Carrick's side
The timing of the injury could not be worse for Manchester United, who have endured an inconsistent start to the new campaign. Fernandes has remained the focal point of the team under Carrick, even scoring a crucial hat-trick to secure a 5-2 win against Ipswich. Any period of absence for the captain would leave a massive void in the attacking department.
Brown emphasised this point, noting that "if Bruno Fernandes has picked up an injury, it's going to be a huge blow for Man United. Everybody knows how important he has been to the team, and if they're going to be without him then it's going to have an impact on the results, so they'll hope it's not too serious."
The Red Devils are scheduled to face Tottenham on October 10, and there is now a race against time to ensure their most creative outlet is available for that crucial home fixture at Old Trafford. Without him, Carrick would be forced to drastically rethink his tactical approach for one of the biggest games of the season.
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