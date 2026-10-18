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Juventus v SS Lazio - Serie A 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Mohamed Saeed

Juventus player ratings vs Lazio: Guglielmo Vicario left exposed as Randal Kolo Muani fails to fire in Allianz Stadium collapse

Juventus
Player ratings
Lazio
R. Kolo Muani
G. Vicario
Juventus vs Lazio
Serie A

Juventus suffered a bruising 0-3 defeat at home to Lazio as defensive lapses and an evaporated attack left them empty-handed. Goals from Provstgaard, Isaksen, and Dele-Bashiru punished a sluggish Bianconeri side that failed to convert possession into progress.

A night that promised tactical evolution for Juventus instead spiralled into a demonstration of Lazio's superior clinical edge. Despite controlling 58% of the ball, Juventus failed to generate high-value opportunities. The opening blow came in the 37th minute when Provstgaard found the net, exposing a static Juventus backline that struggled to track runners from deep. The half-time deficit required a proactive response, but the tactical adjustments made by the technical staff failed to materialise into sustained pressure.

The second half was even more calamitous for the hosts. As Juventus pushed forward, they became increasingly susceptible to the transition, allowing Isaksen to double the lead in the 66th minute following excellent work by Nuno Tavares. The final insult was delivered by Dele-Bashiru in the closing stages, capitalising on a weary defence to make it 0-3.

With only two shots on target throughout the entire ninety minutes, Juventus were structurally sound in possession but fundamentally broken in the final third, leaving them eighth in the Serie A standings.

  • Goalkeeper & Defence

    Guglielmo Vicario - 4/10

    Left entirely isolated by his central defenders for all three goals. While he didn't make a glaring error, he finished the game with zero saves recorded against three shots on target. A goalkeeper of his calibre is expected to produce at least one reflex stop to keep his side in the contest.

    Pierre Kalulu - 5/10

    Operating on the right of the defensive block, Kalulu was busy but ultimately ineffective at stopping the supply line from Nuno Tavares. He won his fair share of duels but lacked the positional discipline required when Lazio flooded the channels during counter-attacks.

    Jhon Lucumi - 4/10

    A difficult evening for the centre-back who struggled with the movement of Lazio's frontline. He was part of a unit that allowed three goals from an xG of just 0.54, suggesting a significant failure in shot-blocking and tracking runners in the box.

    Gleison Bremer - 5/10

    The captain attempted to lead by example, winning several air challenges as Juventus dominated the aerial statistics (15 won). However, he was caught out of position for the second goal and could not organise a fragmented backline during Lazio's ruthless transitions.

    Zeki Celik - 4/10

    Withdrawn in the 74th minute after a largely anonymous performance. He struggled to provide the necessary width in attack and was frequently bypassed by Isaksen on the flank. His defensive contributions were minimal during the periods where Lazio asserted their dominance.


  • Juventus v SS Lazio - Serie A 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Midfield

    Weston McKennie - 5/10

    McKennie worked hard to bridge the gap between the lines, but his passing lacked the incisiveness to break down Gattuso's organised 4-3-3. He was part of a midfield that saw plenty of the ball but did very little with it in the final third.

    Douglas Luiz - 4/10

    A disappointing outing for the Brazilian, who was hauled off after 67 minutes. He failed to dictate the tempo of the game and was largely overshadowed by Lazio's more energetic midfield trio. His inability to disrupt Lazio's rhythm led to the opening goal.

    Pape Sarr - 5/10

    Showed flashes of physicality and covered a lot of ground, but he was often chasing shadows as Lazio moved the ball quickly through Frattesi. He was substituted late on after the game had already been lost.


  • Juventus v SS Lazio - Serie A 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Attack

    Nicolas Gonzalez - 4/10

    Failed to provide any creative spark from the wide areas. Before being substituted in the 67th minute, he was unable to register a single meaningful cross or shot on target, typifying Juventus's toothless approach.

    Kenan Alajbegovic - 4/10

    The youngster was given a starting opportunity but looked out of his depth against the experienced Sutalo. He was hooked at half-time for Nick Woltemade after failing to impact the game in the first 45 minutes.

    Randal Kolo Muani - 5/10

    The Frenchman cut a frustrated figure up front. While he occupied the centre-backs, he was starved of service. Juventus recorded 526 passes, yet Kolo Muani was never placed in a position to utilize his pace or finishing ability.


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  • Juventus v SS Lazio - Serie A 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Substitutes & Manager

    Nick Woltemade - 5/10

    Came on at half-time for Alajbegovic. He provided a different physical profile but suffered from the same lack of service as the man he replaced.

    Edon Zhegrova - 5/10

    Introduced in the 67th minute to add flair, but the game was already slipping away. He attempted to take players on but found himself doubled up on by the Lazio defence.

    Francisco Conceicao - 5/10

    Replaced Douglas Luiz as part of a double change. He brought some energy to the right flank but lacked the final ball to trouble Mandas in the Lazio goal.

    Andrea Cambiaso - 5/10

    Entered the fray for the final 15 minutes. By that point, Lazio were sitting deep and his overlapping runs were easily accounted for.

    Jeremie Boga - N/A

    An 87th-minute introduction that came far too late to influence the result.

    Marco Domenichini - 4/10

    A tactical failure. Juventus dominated possession but were structurally vulnerable to every Lazio counter-attack. The decision to start Alajbegovic didn't pay off, and the triple substitution in the second half did nothing to stem the tide of the defeat.

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