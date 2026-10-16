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Javier Tebas facing punishment! La Liga chief under investigation after comparing Real Madrid's leadership to 'Nazi Germany'
CSD explores legal action against Tebas
The Higher Sports Council in Spain, known as the CSD, is currently evaluating whether to intervene officially following the explosive remarks made by Tebas. The La Liga president, who also serves as a vice-president for the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), caused a significant stir on Friday when he drew parallels between the editorial direction of Real Madrid TV and the historical propaganda tactics of the Third Reich.
According to Marca, the government body is analyzing the legal framework to determine if Tebas has breached institutional protocols regarding his public conduct. The news of a potential punishment for the league chief has sent shockwaves through the Spanish sporting landscape, further straining the already fractured relationship between the league's governing body and its most successful club.
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Tebas Slams Real Madrid TV’s Media Tactics
In a detailed message shared across his social media platforms, Tebas sought to justify his inflammatory comparison by critiquing how the reigning European champions present themselves to their global audience. He argued that the club’s official media outlet frequently portrays the organization as a perpetual victim, deliberately omitting crucial context to support a narrative of institutional grievance.
"The direction of Real Madrid directs an orchestra of mouthpieces and Real Madrid TV leads the singing. Their score is always the same: select the plays that suit them, repeat the grievance, feed the suspicion, and point fingers at the enemies," Tebas wrote in his original post.
He went on to explicitly reference Joseph Goebbels, the architect of the Nazi regime's psychological warfare, suggesting that the club's media strategy mimics the systematic repetition and construction of enemies used during that dark period of history.
Real Madrid call for immediate resignation
The response from the Santiago Bernabeu was swift and uncompromising, with the club hierarchy demanding that Tebas step down from his positions immediately. In a blistering official statement, Los Blancos described the La Liga president as a "scourge for Spanish football" and argued that his continued presence in high office is no longer tenable. The club maintains that his comments demonstrate a complete lack of the neutrality and impartiality required for his institutional responsibilities.
"The repeated conduct of Tebas shows a lack of neutrality, respect and impartiality incompatible with his institutional responsibilities," the club stated. The hierarchy at Real Madrid expressed that it is "absolutely intolerable" for a top-tier official to utilize Nazi comparisons to discredit a member club and its management team.
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The Negreira case adds fuel to the fire
A significant point of contention mentioned in the club’s rebuttal involves the Negreira case, which has overshadowed Spanish football for months. Real Madrid expressed concern that Tebas spent his energy attacking them rather than focusing on the serious allegations involving payments made by Barcelona to a former referee official.
This escalating war of words has now moved beyond mere club-versus-league bickering and entered the realm of government oversight. The CSD’s decision to study the matter ex officio suggests that the authorities believe Tebas may have crossed a line that warrants formal intervention.
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