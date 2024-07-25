Newcastle Betting: How Would Signing Xavi Simons Impact Magpies?

Finishing seventh in 2023-24 was a disappointment for Newcastle, and they are now facing the possibility of losing Eddie Howe.

Xavi Simons has had 46 goal involvements over the last two league seasons.

Newcastle were fifth in the Premier League in expected goal difference last term.

Simons registered 6.07 shot-creating actions per 90 last season.

Fierce Battle For Simons

Newcastle are not the only team pursuing Simons. Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, and others have been linked. It would be a coup for the Magpies to land the 21-year-old coming off consecutive glittering seasons in the Eredivisie and Bundesliga.

Simons, a starter for the Netherlands at Euro 2024, is one of the best young players in the world and has had 46 goal involvements over the last two league seasons.

While Newcastle did not qualify for the Champions League last season, the project could appeal to Simons. The club is unquestionably ambitious. His place in the starting XI is much clearer than it would be at other teams trying to sign him – it’s not hard to argue that Newcastle is the best place for his development if Eddie Howe remains in charge.

Fifth in expected goal difference last season, Newcastle were not miles off another top-four finish despite their midseason struggles. While Simons would do little to address their defensive issues, he would add to an already impressive attacking force. Howe’s team generated goal-scoring chances at an elite level last season – Simons would improve them further in that department.

Shining Statistical Profile

Playing for RB Leipzig, Simons had 11 league assists and seven non-penalty goals in 2023-24. Among attacking midfielders and wingers, he ranked in the 89th percentile in expected assists, the 96th percentile in shot-creating actions, the 88th percentile in progressive passes, and the 81st percentile in progressive passes. All metrics are per 90 minutes.

The Dutchman would have been among the team leaders in all of those categories. Entering his age-21 season, Simons is only going to get better. His slight build (5’6, 60 kilograms) isn’t too much of a concern given his technical prowess.

A lack of depth really hurt Newcastle last season. Miguel Almiron played 1,937 league minutes. Harvey Barnes and Joe Willock combined for under 1,250 minutes. Simons would not only improve Newcastle’s starting XI; but also give Howe much-improved options off the bench.

This kind of signing, paired with a less-demanding fixture list, would make Newcastle a serious threat in the league again. The top-four price certainly has value, and we could even talk ourselves into backing them as the winner without Manchester City.