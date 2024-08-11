X-Mas Factor: Three Best Value Top at Christmas Bets for Premier League

The winter period is everyone's favourite time in the EFL and our expert is breaking down his picks for who will be top at Xmas.

Although no trophies are handed out in December, being top of the pile can give a team that mental edge over the chasing pack and history suggests certain sides have a habit of leading the way at Christmas.

Top at Christmas Odds

Team Odds Man City (FAV) 2.37 Liverpool 6.00 Newcastle 15.00 West Ham 101.00

Manchester United have been top of the Premier League on Christmas Day a record seven times, and went on to scoop the title in five of those seasons, while Chelsea have led the way at Christmas five times, and lifted the trophy at the end of each of those campaigns.

But leading the way in late December has not been a good omen for Arsenal, as they have failed to win the title all four times they have been out in front at Christmas, including each of the last two seasons. Manchester City, however, have been at the summit three times and have won the title on each occasion.

Heading into the 2024/25 Premier League season, we have picked out three value selections for which team will be leading the way on Christmas Day this year.

Liverpool @ 6.00 with 1xBet

It will be interesting to see how Liverpool fare without Jurgen Klopp at the helm, but they look to have made a shrewd appointment in Arne Slot and he arrives after leading Feyenoord to the KNVB Cup.

Getting off to a fast start will be crucial for the 45-year-old Dutchman and, on paper, the Reds have been handed quite a soft start to the campaign, with a trip to Ipswich followed by a home clash against Brentford.

With fixtures against Manchester United, Nottingham Forest, Bournemouth and Wolves in September, Liverpool could pick up plenty of early points.

December is a little tougher for the Reds, who face Newcastle, Everton, Fulham and Tottenham prior to Christmas, but they should be in a good position to sit top of the standings at that stage.

Newcastle @ 15.00 with 1xBet

Newcastle have no European football to distract them this season and that will be a blessing to manager Eddie Howe, whose squad were decimated by injuries last term and struggled to cope with the extra fixtures.

If the Magpies can bring in more reinforcements before the summer transfer window ends they could be an outside shout for a crack at the title and they will need to be there or thereabouts at the midway point of the campaign.

The north-east outfit have been top at Christmas twice, in 1995/96 and 2001/02, and their fixture schedule during the festive period this year gives them hope of picking up points.

In the three matches prior to Christmas Day, Howe's troops face Brentford, Leicester and Ipswich and the Magpies will fancy their chances of getting maximum points from those assignments.

West Ham @ 101.00 with 1xBet

At bigger odds, West Ham are worth a look at 101.00 given the fantastic transfer business they have been doing this summer under new manager Julen Lopetegui.

Max Kilman has been brought in to shore up the defence, and he could shortly be joined by Nice ace Jean-Clair Todibo, while the attack has been boosted with the additions of Crysencio Summerville, Niclas Fullkrug and Luis Guilherme.

The Hammers are capable of making a solid start to the campaign and, if they are within sight of the top come December, then their fixture list should benefit them. West Ham face Leicester, Wolves, Bournemouth and Brighton in the lead-up to Christmas, all winnable games on paper.