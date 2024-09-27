Wolfsburg vs Stuttgart Predictions: Entertaining match expected

Wolfsburg host Stuttgart in the fifth round of Bundesliga fixtures on Saturday. Read here for our Wolfsburg vs Stuttgart predictions.

Wolfsburg vs Stuttgart Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Wolfsburg vs Stuttgart

Stuttgart to win with odds of @2.15 on 1xBet , equating to a 46.5% implied probability.

, equating to a 46.5% implied probability. Both teams to score and over 2.5 total goals @1.75 with 1xBet , indicating a 57.1% implied probability.

, indicating a 57.1% implied probability. Enzo Millot to score with odds of @3.50 on 1xBet, representing a 28.6% implied probability.

Stuttgart are predicted to beat Wolfsburg 3-2 this weekend.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

The Volkswagen Arena is the venue for Wolfsburg and Stuttgart’s clash in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Losers of three of their first four matches, Wolfsburg are searching for form early in the season. Four matchdays into the new campaign, only three teams have conceded more goals than Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side.

The home team have lost both of their home matches in 2024-25. Hasenhuttl will quickly be under pressure if there isn’t improvement soon.

Stuttgart are challenging opponents. Not only did they finish second in the Bundesliga last season, but they also managed to beat Borussia Monchengladbach and Borussia Dortmund emphatically in their last two matches.

Full of confidence, Stuttgart are going to take some stopping this weekend. It will be interesting to see if Sebastian Hoeness rotates his starting lineup ahead of next week’s Champions League clash with Sparta Prague.

Probable Lineups for Wolfsburg vs Stuttgart

Wolfsburg probable XI:

Grabara; Fischer, Bornauw, Zesiger, Kaminski; Arnold; Baku, Wimmer, Svanberg, Tomas; Amoura.

Stuttgart probable XI:

Nubel; Vagnoman, Rouault, Chabot, Mittelstadt; Millot, Karazor, Stiller, Leweling; Undav, Demirovic.

Visitors notch big road win

Stuttgart did the double over Wolfsburg last season, including a 3-2 win at the Volkswagen Arena. Their expected goal difference is the third-best in the Bundesliga, while only four teams have a worse expected goal difference than Wolfsburg.

Bayer Leverkusen were the only team to amass more away points than Stuttgart in 2023-24. The visitors have already won away to Gladbach this season, which bodes well for their trip to Wolfsburg.

The hosts have lost their two home matches, shipping five goals in the process. We would back Stuttgart to win this match even if the price shortened to 1.90.

Wolfsburg vs Stuttgart Bet 1: Stuttgart to win @ 2.15 with 1xBet

Goals galore in Lower Saxony

Of teams in the top eight in expected goal difference, Stuttgart have conceded the most expected goals. Their defence has kept one clean sheet so far this season, which came against 2. Bundesliga outfit Preussen Muenster.

Both teams have scored in three of Wolfsburg’s league matches and all four of Stuttgart’s. The same goes for over 2.5 total goals. Stuttgart also landed this wager in their 3-1 defeat to Real Madrid.

With both teams to score and over 2.5 goals not worth backing at such short prices on their own, we like the option to combine them for a 1.75 wager here.

Wolfsburg vs Stuttgart Bet 2: Both teams to score and over 2.5 total goals @ 1.75 with 1xBet

Millot continues to shine

With 0.97, French phenom Enzo Millot leads all Bundesliga players in expected goals per 90. Millot is also eighth in total expected assists, reflecting how big a role he plays in this potent Stuttgart attack.

Holstein Kiel, Hoffenheim, and Augsburg are the only teams to concede more goals than Wolfsburg through the first four matchdays. Millot has already scored three goals for Stuttgart this season and was exceptional in a one-goal, two-assist effort against Dortmund last weekend.

With 10 shots over his last two league shots and three shots against Real Madrid in the Champions League, we love the value on Millot to continue his superb start to the season.

Wolfsburg vs Stuttgart Bet 3: Enzo Millot to score @ 3.50 with 1xBet