Wolfsburg vs Bayern Munich Predictions: Bayern to Take the Win

Vincent Kompany takes charge of his first Bundesliga game in charge of Bayern Munich on Sunday, with a visit to Ralph Hasenhuttl’s Wolfsburg.

Wolfsburg vs Bayern Munich Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Wolfsburg vs Bayern Munich

Bayern to Win @ 1.47 with 1xBet , representing a 68% chance of Bayern winning at Wolfsburg.

, representing a 68% chance of Bayern winning at Wolfsburg. Bayern Over 2.5 Goals @ 2.20 with 1xBet , representing a 45% chance of Bayern scoring three goals or more.

, representing a 45% chance of Bayern scoring three goals or more. Over 3.5 Goals & Over 10.5 Corners @ 5.00 with 1xBet, representing a 20% chance of the game having four or more goals scored and 11 or more corner kicks.

Bayern and Kompany will be celebrating at the final whistle after beating Wolfsburg 3-1.

Our Analysis: Assessing the Form of Both Teams

Bayern Munich’s new era under Vincent Kompany begins this weekend with a trip to VfL Wolfsburg. Bayern will be bidding to overhaul last season’s unbeaten champions, Bayer Leverkusen, while Wolfsburg hope to challenge the top half after a disappointing 23/24 season.

Wolfsburg finished just four points clear of the relegation playoff place last season, losing half of their league games in the process.

This is very unlike them, considering Die Wolfe are normally on the fringes of the European qualification places. In March, Ralph Hasenhuttl was named the team’s new head coach and there was an uptick in their end-of-season form, winning three of their last six league games.

Bayern have likely been smarting all summer at Leverkusen’s title win, as well as VfB Stuttgart pinching the second spot. Vincent Kompany played for the Premier League title-winners Manchester City and will have the winning mentality needed to galvanise the Bayern squad.

Bayern’s talisman, Harry Kane, flattered to deceive for England at Euro 2024, looking a pale shadow of his former self. However, he did score 44 goals in all competitions last season and remains Bayern’s number-one focal point. Only Kane and Kompany will know if the England captain is fully fit to start the season.

Probable Lineups for Wolfsburg vs Bayern Munich

The probable lineup for Wolfsburg in 3-4-2-1:

Grabara; Zesiger, Bornauw, Lacroix, Kaminski, Baku, Gerhardt, Arnold, Majer, Wimmer, Wind

The probable lineup for Bayern Munich in 4-2-3-1:

Neuer; Laimer, Guerreiro, Upamecano, Min-Jae, Pavlovic, Kimmich, Gnabry, Muller, Musiala, Kane

Kompany to celebrate an opening day win as the new Bayern boss

Bayern have something of a hold over Wolfsburg in recent years, winning 12 of their previous 13 competitive meetings in all competitions.

Although Ralph Hasenhuttl managed to stabilise Wolfsburg in the latter stages of last season, they’re still well below the calibre of Bayern’s squad. With several players ruled out through injury, along with a handful of doubtful first teamers, Wolfsburg are unlikely to be at full strength on Sunday.

Wolfsburg vs Bayern Tip 1: Bayern to Win @ 1.47 with 1xBet

Bayern to lay down a marker in an end-to-end contest

Ralph Hasenhuttl’s style of play is high-energy, high-pressing and downright entertaining. However, this plays neatly into the hands of the Bundesliga’s top sides, who will prefer to be involved in open, end-to-end encounters.

After the disappointment of Bayer Leverkusen watching them fade in their rear view mirror last season, Vincent Kompany will have his side motivated to make a statement on the opening day of the 2024/25 campaign. With Harry Kane seemingly fit for selection after his back issues, it could be a long afternoon for Wolfsburg. Bayern have scored at least twice in their previous 15 games, with Wolfsburg in all competitions, so it wouldn’t be a stretch to see them go one better.

Wolfsburg vs Bayern Tip 2: Bayern Over 2.5 Goals @ 2.20 with 1xBet

High-scoring game with plenty of wing play

The data is suggesting this pre-built bet from Betway could offer some real value. Last season, Bayern averaged 6.71 corners per game and conceded 2.79 corners per game on average. In fact, 38% of games involving Bayern and 32% of games involving Wolfsburg had over 10.5 corners last season.

In addition, Bayern averaged 2.76 goals scored per game last season and 1.32 goals conceded per game in 2023/24. This suggests an average game involving Bayern contained four goals last term. Therefore, this bet surely has more than a 20% chance of landing this weekend.