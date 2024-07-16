Will 4/1 Pochettino take over from Southgate after the Euros?

Gareth Southgate’s England side failed in Sunday's Euro 2024 final against Spain, as the betting for the Three Lions' next permanent manager heats up.

Former Brighton and Chelsea boss Graham Potter heads the market at 2.00 and he is followed by Newcastle manager Eddie Howe at 3.50.

Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola are 11.00 and 21, but a more realistic contender could be 5.00 shot Mauricio Pochettino, who is a free agent after his surprise departure from Chelsea at the end of the 2023/24 season.

Next England Manager Odds

Manager Next Permanent England Manager Odds Graham Potter 2.00 Eddie Howe 3.50 Mauricio Pochettino 5.00 Jurgen Klopp 11.00 Lee Carsley 15.00 Frank Lampard 17.00 Pep Guardiola 21.00 Steven Gerrard 29.00

Chelsea's loss could be England's gain

Southgate's future as England manager is yet to be decided but if he decides to step down after the Euros then Pochettino would be an attractive proposition for the FA.

Guardiola remains in charge of a dominant Manchester City side, while Klopp is unlikely to be tempted back into management so soon after his emotional departure from Liverpool.

Pochettino, though, is available. He lasted only one season at Chelsea and Blues supporters were dismayed by his shock exit following the club's strong finish to the campaign.

Chelsea won their last five Premier League matches under Pochettino to surge into the top six and also reached the EFL Cup final and the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

Premier League pedigree a plus for Poch

Pochettino's 20 appearances for Argentina included the 2002 World Cup clash with England in which his foul on Michael Owen allowed David Beckham to score the only goal of the game from the penalty spot.

After a long playing career in Europe with Espanyol and Paris Saint-Germain, he gained his first managerial role at Espanyol, before moving to Southampton in 2013.

He was swiftly snapped up by Tottenham, where he spent five largely successful years, leading Spurs to a second-placed Premier League finish in 2016-17 and reaching the 2019 Champions League final.

A tempestuous spell at PSG followed before Pochettino returned to England to take charge of Chelsea in July 2023.

Change of style could bring out the best in young Lions

Pochettino's last three club roles have ended in disappointing circumstances. He was sacked by Spurs five months after the Champions League final defeat to Liverpool, lasted just 18 months at PSG and one season at Chelsea, so the fresh challenge of international football could appeal to the 52-year-old.

His energetic, high-pressing style would represent a significant shift from the Southgate era but he has great Premier League pedigree and is renowned for nurturing young talent - including several members of England's Euro 2024 squad.

Luke Shaw played under Pochettino at Southampton, Harry Kane and Kieran Trippier flourished during the Argentinian coach's spell at Tottenham and Cole Palmer had a sensational 2023-24 campaign for Chelsea.

Southgate took the senior job after managing England Under-21s for three years and Lee Carsley, the current Under-21 boss, is also prominent in the betting.

However, if the FA decide to cast their net a little wider then Pochettino looks an excellent candidate for the role.