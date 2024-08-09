Roma’s signing of La Liga top scorer Artem Dovbyk aims to secure a top-four Serie A finish and a return to the Champions League.

With Artem Dobvyk On Board Are Roma Favourites For A Top Four Finish?

Roma have recently made headlines with a significant transfer that has rekindled hopes among their supporters and underlined the club's ambitions for the forthcoming season.

The acquisition of Artem Dovbyk, last season’s top scorer in La Liga, marks a strategic move that could prove crucial in Roma's pursuit of a top-four finish in Serie A and potential silverware.

The Ukrainian striker, who netted 24 goals with Girona, represents a significant upgrade for the Giallorossi. The deal, orchestrated by sporting director Florent Ghisolfi and overseen by Dan Friedkin, underscores the club's commitment to building a competitive team and to return to the Champions League after seven years’ absence.

Last season Artem Dobvyk averaged 0.83 goals x 90 minutes in La Liga with Girona.

Roma has finished sixth in Serie A for the past three seasons and has not played in the Champions League since 2018/2019

Daniele De Rossi has a 50% win record as Roma manager (13 victories, seven draws, six defeats). Since he managed Roma the team has only failed to score twice.

Serie A Outright Bets Odds Roma Top 4 Finish 3.00 Artem Dobvyk Top Goalscorer 7.50

Odds courtesy of Parimatch. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

A complete forward

Artem Dovbyk is a forward with a broad range of attributes, making him an ideal fit for Roma’s tactical needs.

Standing tall and robust, Dovbyk offers both the pace to exploit defensive lines and the physicality to play with his back to goal, aiding the team's build-up play. His impressive goal-scoring record with Girona, which includes 10 goals with his left foot, one with his right, and six headers, highlights his versatility.

Additionally, his proficiency from the penalty spot—scoring seven out of eight attempts—demonstrates his composure under pressure.

With Dovbyk on board, De Rossi will have the opportunity to experiment with and refine his tactical setup. The Ukrainian striker could be effectively utilised in a 4-3-2-1 formation, commonly known as the "Christmas Tree" formation, where his ability to link play and finish chances could be maximised.

However, given Roma's roster, including multiple left-footed players such as the Argentines Paulo Dybala and Matias Soulé, who scored 11 times last season from newly promoted Frosinone, De Rossi might need to balance his attacking setup.

Alternatively, a 4-3-3 formation could see Dovbyk benefiting from the service of wide players like Dybala and Soulé or from overlapping full-backs such as Angeliño. Another viable option could be the 4-2-3-1, a formation that previously showcased Dovbyk’s strengths at Girona. This system would allow Dovbyk to operate as the primary attacking focal point, taking advantage of his positioning and finishing skills.

Building on strong foundations

Roma’s ambitions extend beyond just signing Dovbyk. The club is actively pursuing additional reinforcements to strengthen other areas of the squad. Names like Marc Pubill, a right-back from Almeria, and Wenderson Galeno, a right-winger from Porto, are high on the club’s list.

These potential signings could further enhance Roma’s attacking and defensive capabilities and make them strong candidates to finish in Serie A’s top four.

The potential departures of players such as Tammy Abraham, Nicola Zalewski, Edoardo Bove, and Marash Kumbulla may influence Roma's transfer strategy, with the club poised to reinvest in high-quality replacements.

Last season the Giallorossi narrowly missed out on the Champions League qualification, finishing sixth in the table, five points behind Bologna.

In recent years the team has built significant international experience having played two major finals (Conference League in 2021/2022 and Europa League the following season) and two semi-finals in the last four seasons.

With a high-calibre striker now in their ranks and continued investment in squad strengthening, Roma are poised to be a major force in Serie A and on the European stage.

Dovbyk’s role as a central figure in the team could be instrumental in shaping a successful campaign for the Giallorossi.

As Roma aim to write a new chapter in their storied history, Dovbyk’s presence signals a new era of ambition and potential.