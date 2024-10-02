Why should you back Arsenal to win the Premier League?

The shift in bookmakers' odds has placed Arsenal as new favourites to clinch the Premier League title.

For the first time in many years Arsenal are viewed as the most likely team to lift the trophy, evoking excitement and trepidation among bettors.

So should you back the Gunners to finally win the title after 21 years? Here are some pros and cons of betting on Mikel Arteta’s men.

Premier League Outright Market: Winner Odds Arsenal 2.25 (each way: 2 places) Manchester City 3.00 Liverpool 5.00 Chelsea 15.00 Premier League Outright Market: Winner without Manchester City Odds Arsenal 1.50 Liverpool 3.50 Chelsea 11.00

Odds courtesy of 1xBet. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

A strong start and Rodri’s absence

Arsenal’s impeccable start is a substantial reason for their current favouritism. After six matches, they are tied on points with Manchester City and just one point behind league leaders Liverpool. Highlights include a gritty 2-2 draw against the reigning champions City and a dramatic win against Leicester, demonstrating resilience and ability to perform under pressure.

Mikel Arteta’s strategic acumen has been a key driver behind Arsenal’s resurgence. The Gunners have exhibited tactical flexibility, effectively switching between different formations, pressing styles, and in-game adjustments.

Key performers such as Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice have been instrumental, and summer signing Mikel Merino is set to bolster their midfield further.

With Manchester City having dropped points recently and key player Rodri ruled out for the season, there’s a tangible sense of vulnerability. The loss of Rodri, who operates as the linchpin in City’s midfield, could severely hamper their tactical setup and overall performance.

Arsenal are unbeaten in their last three league games against Pep Guardiola’s men and will host Liverpool, who they beat 3-1 at the Emirates last season, at the end of this month.

This presents an unprecedented opportunity for Arsenal to reach the top of the table.

Liverpool, wy not?

With Arsenal now favourites, the pressure and expectations surrounding them will naturally escalate.

While their early run of fixtures has favoured Arsenal, the true test lies in maintaining form against tougher opposition.

Upcoming matches against Liverpool and Manchester United in North London as well as trips to Chelsea and St James’ Park in the next month and a half, and away European fixtures at Inter Milan and Sporting Lisbon, could stretch the squad, testing their resilience and consistency.

The absence of key players such as Martin Odegaard and Ben White poses significant challenges.

Injuries are part and parcel of a long season, and while Arsenal have shown depth, losing more key players could destabilise their campaign.

While Arsenal and City currently lead the race, third-placed Liverpool loom as a formidable contender.

Under new manager Arne Slot, Liverpool’s strong start (five wins and one defeat) and tactical adaptability cannot be overlooked.

With key players like Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk aiming to prove their worth, Liverpool remain a substantial threat at 5.00 odds.

Additionally, resurgent performances from Chelsea, as indicated by their shift from 26.00 to 15.00 odds, demonstrate the unpredictable nature of the title race.

Tottenham and Aston Villa, while longer shots, further complicate the competitive landscape.

Despite recent improvements, Arsenal have a long-standing track record of faltering in crucial moments.

Over the past two seasons, the club secured runner-up finishes, but failed to capitalise when it mattered most, often showing signs of inconsistency and fragility.

Bettors should be cautious of potential historical trends repeating.