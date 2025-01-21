Why Kolo Muani Signing Makes Juventus a Value Bet in Serie A and Coppa Odds

Can French international Kolo Muani be the spark Juventus need, and also make the Bianconeri a value bet in the domestic outright markets?

Still unbeaten in Italy’s top flight, the Old Lady aims to secure not just a top-four finish, but also to add more silverware to their illustrious cabinet.

Serie A Juventus Odds Top 4 Finish evens To Win Outright Without Inter Milan 21.00 Champions League Juventus Odds Top 8 Finish In League Stage 3.75 To Reach The Final 21.00 Coppa Italia Juventus Odds To Win Outright (each way: places 1-2) 4.00

Odds courtesy of Stake. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

More Than A Goalscorer

The lack of cutting edge in front of goal has been a recurring issue of Juventus’ campaign. With an expected goals (xG) tally of 29.5, they’re only the 32nd best attack in Europe’s top five leagues.

This has made their pursuit of a goalscorer increasingly urgent, posing the question of whether Muani is the player Juventus need. The former PSG player arrives in Turin with a reputation as a vertical striker, excellent in both exploiting space and creating it for others.

In the past seven seasons Muani has scored 45 goals for Nantes, Eintracht Frankfurt and the Parisians from an unexpected 47.35 xG, highlighting his constant reliability in front of goal. Moreover, thanks to his physical attributes and technical skill set, Muani could bring much-needed creativity and energy to a currently rigid Juventus frontline.

Furthermore, the Frenchman has also recorded 22.10 expected assists since 2018, numbers that highlight how Muani’s value extends beyond his goal scoring prowess.

This season, Juventus have occasionally struggled to dismantle teams that employ low-block defenses. Muani’s ability to roam and exploit defensive gaps, rather than remaining static in the penalty area, could provide a crucial alternative for manager Thiago Motta.

Betting Value On Top 4 and Coppa Italia

While Juventus' attack has struggled, their defensive credentials remain robust, boasting the sixth best defensive xGA (expected goals against) in Europe’s top 5 leagues.

Juventus' chances of securing a top-four finish in Serie A appear promising, with current average odds at 2.00, suggesting a 50% implied probability. Our projections indicate the Old Lady has a 44.2% chance of breaking into the top four. They could potentially close the season with 67.4 points, just edging out AC Milan, who are forecast to finish fifth.

The Bianconeri have not finished outside the top four since the 2010/2011 season, except for the points deduction in 2022/23. Without that penalty, Juventus would have matched Inter Milan's fourth place finish.

This campaign, Juve could challenge the Serie A draw record for a 20-team league, set at 19 by Udinese last season. However, if they maintain their unbeaten run, their chances of securing a top-four spot appear even more promising.

Interestingly, the last elite side to accumulate such a high number of draws was Inter in 2004/2005, with 18. The Nerazzurri averaged 1.89 points per game then, slightly ahead of Juve's current 1.76, but the addition of Muani could help bridge this gap.

In that season, Inter lost only four games across all competitions and clinched the Coppa Italia—a trophy Juventus brought home last campaign, after reaching four of the last five finals.

Crucially, Juventus have only suffered one domestic defeat this term, to AC Milan in the Super Cup. This suggests they are in a good position for a strong league finish and a shot at winning silverware.