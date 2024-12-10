Why Atletico Madrid Carry Value in La Liga Title Odds Amid Stuttering Rivals

Atletico Madrid are the form team in La Liga, and they pose a serious threat to Real Madrid and Barcelona in the race for the title.

The Blaugrana have picked up just five points in their last five league games, while Real Madrid are plagued by injury and inconsistency.

Diego Simeone has guided Atleti to the league on two occasions, with the most recent success coming in the 2020/21 season. After a disappointing campaign, the veteran boss was given money to spend in the transfer window, which could result in silverware.

La Liga Outright Market Odds Atletico Madrid To Win The League 7.00

Odds courtesy of 1xBet. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

New Recruits Starting to Flourish

Atletico Madrid’s win over Sevilla last weekend was a true display of championship potential. Colchoneros were trailing 3-1 at the 60-minute mark but ultimately triumphed 4-3. Antoine Griezmann secured all three points for the title contenders, with a goal in the 94th minute. The win moved Atleti into 3rd place, just three points off the top with a game in hand and one point behind Real Madrid.

Diego Simeone brought in a wealth of talent in the summer, spending €185.00m in the process. Julian Alvarez and Alexander Sorloth were brought in to bolster the attack, while Conor Gallagher and Robin Le Normand reinforced the core of the team.

Despite the lavish spending, Atleti made a stuttering start to the season. They won just five of their first 11 games in La Liga and had to settle for five draws. The new-look attack took some time to find its rhythm, scoring an average of just 1.45 goals per game over that period.

However, things have since fallen into place. Simeone’s side have won their last five league matches, scoring an average of 2.8 goals per game in the process. They have also regained their form in the Champions League. This impressive run will surely make Real Madrid and Barcelona take notice.

Atletico Madrid Poised to be on a Winning Run Ahead of Barcelona Showdown

Atletico Madrid can pile the pressure on their rivals by securing another win in La Liga this weekend. They are unbeaten at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano in La Liga this season, winning six of their eight matches. They have lost just two of their 27 league fixtures at this ground since the start of last season.

Getafe have a truly miserable record against Atleti. They have failed to win any of the last 25 head-to-heads between the sides and have managed just five draws. Over that period, Atletico Madrid managed to score an average of two goals per game and conceded just 0.32.

A win this weekend would boost Atletico’s confidence ahead of their trip to the Camp Nou on December 21st. Extending their winning run in the league to seven games would see them enter the winter break ahead of Hansi Flick’s side, and their odds to win the league would shorten significantly.