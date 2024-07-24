Alvaro Morata Moves to AC Milan: Why You Should Bet On The Rossoneri To Finish Above Juventus

AC Milan's strategic move to sign Alvaro Morata has sparked discussions among fans and pundits alike.

The appointment of Paulo Fonseca as the new head coach, following the departure of Stefano Pioli, signalled a fresh start for the club. The acquisition of a seasoned striker like Morata could be the catalyst Milan need to challenge for the Serie A title once again.

Paulo Fonseca is confident in the potential of the current Milan squad. Although his statement that "with a strong striker, this team can win the title" was not intended for public release, it has revealed his optimistic outlook. Such bold assertions demonstrate Fonseca's belief in the team's capabilities and his readiness to lead them to success.

Last season, AC Milan finished as runners-up, 19 points behind Inter Milan. However, bookmakers currently place them in third position, behind Juventus, and almost level with Napoli, to win the title. Can the signing of Spain’s captain at Euro 2024 lead the Rossoneri to glory?

AC Milan finished four points above Juventus last season, and 22 points above Napoli. Alvaro Morata scored 15 league goals (13.8 xG, expected goals) with Atletico Madrid last season. In his four seasons at Juventus, Morata has scored 35 league goals (average 0.27 goals x game). AC Milan’s former centre-forward, Olivier Giroud, averaged 0.40 goals x game during the three seasons he spent in Italy.

Serie A Outright: To Win Odds Milan 7.50 Juventus 4.50 Napoli 5.50

A perfect fit for Fonseca’s style

The departure of Olivier Giroud left a significant void in Milan's attack. The need for a prolific goalscorer was evident, and Morata's arrival aims to fill this gap. His extensive experience in top European clubs, including Juventus, Real Madrid, Chelsea, and Atletico Madrid, brings a wealth of knowledge and skill to the team.

At 31, Morata combines physicality with technical prowess. His ability to move fluidly across the attacking line and his proficiency in the air make him a versatile asset.

Morata's familiarity with the Italian league, where he scored 35 goals in 130 Serie A appearances for Juventus, ensures he won't require a lengthy adaptation period.

Fonseca's preference for a 4-2-3-1 formation suits Morata's style of play. Known for his mobility and technical ability, Morata can facilitate the attacking play by creating space and opportunities for wingers like Rafael Leao and Christian Pulisic. His skills in holding up the ball and linking up with midfielders will be crucial in executing Fonseca's game plan.

During his tenure at Lille, Fonseca effectively utilised Jonathan David, a striker with similar attributes to Morata. This bodes well for Milan, as the Spanish forward can thrive in a system designed to maximise his strengths.

Morata's knack for scoring and assisting will be pivotal in Milan's offensive strategy.

A seasoned winner, with Zlatan’s blessing

Milan's decision to pursue Morata was not without its challenges. Initially, the club showed interest in Joshua Zirkzee, a young striker known for his associative play and ability to involve teammates in the game. However, the high transfer fee and competition from other clubs made this option less feasible.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic played a crucial role in convincing Morata to join Milan. His endorsement and influence were significant factors in the Spanish striker's decision. Morata's experience and leadership will be vital in a squad that has seen the departure of key figures like Franck Kessie, Sandro Tonali, and Ibrahimovic himself.

Morata, while less associative than Zirkzee, brings a proven goal-scoring record and valuable experience. His ability to perform under pressure, as seen during his time with the Spanish national team, underscores his potential to succeed at Milan. The club secured his services for a modest transfer fee of €13 million, making it a financially savvy acquisition.

Juventus and Napoli have also undergone a mini-revolution this summer, with the arrivals of Thiago Motta and Antonio Conte respectively promising to revolutionise the style of play of both clubs. Currently, the bookmakers place Inter Milan as the overwhelming favourite to retain the Scudetto, but behind them, the competition will be fierce.

AC Milan's acquisition of the Euro 2024 winner has the potential to be a game-changer for the club. His experience, goal-scoring ability, and tactical fit make him an ideal addition to Fonseca's squad.

While the journey to reclaiming the Serie A title will not be easy, the combination of a strong striker and a visionary coach provides a solid foundation for the season ahead.