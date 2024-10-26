West Ham vs Manchester United Predictions: Draw & Hojlund to score

Our betting expert presents their predictions for West Ham vs Manchester United, as the teams prepare to face off in the Premier League.

West Ham vs Manchester United Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for West Ham vs Manchester United

Draw with odds of @3.50 on Parimatch , equating to a 29% chance of both teams earning a point.

, equating to a 29% chance of both teams earning a point. Rasmus Hojlund to score with odds of @2.62 on Parimatch , indicating a 38% chance of the forward scoring.

, indicating a 38% chance of the forward scoring. Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals with odds of @1.75 on Parimatch, representing a 57% chance for at least three goals to be scored in the match, with both teams finding the net.

West Ham and Manchester United should both score in an exhilarating 2-2 draw.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Manchester United head to London to take on West Ham on Sunday in what should be an intriguing fixture.

West Ham parted ways with David Moyes at the end of last season after finishing 9th in the Premier League, just one place below Sunday’s opponents. They chose Julen Lopetegui to take over, but he hasn’t made the fastest of starts.

The Hammers are 15th in the table after eight matches. Their defensive frailties are a cause for concern, particularly after they were carved open by Tottenham last weekend. However, the new manager will be given time to turn things around.

Erik ten Hag led Manchester United to their worst-ever Premier League finish last season, but an FA Cup triumph over Manchester City was enough to keep the Dutchman in the job. There is still time for him to cement a greater legacy during his time at Old Trafford, but for now, we’ve ranked United’s managers post Sir Alex Ferguson.

The Red Devils then went on to make their worst-ever start to a Premier League campaign this time, prompting the sharks to circle around the manager once more. A home win to Brentford last weekend was seemingly enough to keep the sharks at bay for the time being, but every game is crucial with United aiming to catch up with the top six.

Probable Lineups for West Ham vs Manchester United

The probable lineup for West Ham in the "system of play."

Areola; Wan-Bissaka, Todibo, Kilman, Pamieri; Rodriguez, Souek, Paqueta; Bowen. Summerville, Antonio

The probable lineup for Manchester United in the "system of play."

Onana; Dalot, De Ligt, Evans, Martinez; Eriksen, Ugarte, Fernandes; Garnacho, Rashford, Hojlund

Honours Even at the London Stadium

West Ham beat Ipswich 4-1 in their last home game, marking their first league win in front of their own fans.

The Hammers have had a good record at home against the Red Devils in recent years. They have won four of their last six encounters with United at the London Stadium. Therefore, despite their recent woes, we are backing them to earn a point in this West Ham vs Manchester United predictions piece.

Manchester United drew four of their six competitive matches away from Old Trafford ahead of their midweek trip to Istanbul to take on Fenerbahce. Their last two Premier League matches on the road have also ended all square.

West Ham vs Manchester United Bet 1: Draw @3.50 on Parimatch

Hojlund to Build on his Brentford Goal

Rasmus Hojlund scored the winning goal for Manchester United last weekend and appears to have moved ahead of Joshua Zirkzee in the pecking order for the starting striker role under Erik ten Hag.

United’s lack of creativity last season meant Hojlund was often starved of chances. However, he managed to score 10 goals in the league, outperforming his xG of 9.34.

Despite not being the team’s penalty taker, Hojlund has averaged 0.55 goals per 90 minutes played in the last 365 days. This means he ranks in the top 20% of forwards for non-penalty goals across Europe’s top five leagues.

West Ham vs Manchester United Bet 2: Rasmus Hojlund Anytime Scorer @2.62 on Parimatch

West Ham’s Defensive Woes Mean Goals

West Ham have kept just one clean sheet in their eight Premier League matches to this point and have conceded an average of 1.88 goals per game. They are yet to keep a clean sheet at home in the league. Only four teams have conceded more goals than Lopetegui’s side in the league thus far.

Similarly, Manchester United have conceded in their last six games at the London Stadium. Our West Ham vs Manchester United predictions indicate the average number of goals scored per game is 2.67, highlighting their ongoing challenges at this venue.