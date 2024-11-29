West Ham vs Arsenal Predictions: Saka on target as Arsenal triumph

Our football betting expert brings you their West Ham vs Arsenal tips ahead of their Premier League meeting at 10.00 pm on Saturday.

+

West Ham vs Arsenal Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for West Ham vs Arsenal

Arsenal Victory with odds of @ 1.50 on Parimatch , equating to a 67% chance of the Gunners winning.

, equating to a 67% chance of the Gunners winning. Bukayo Saka to score with odds of @ 2.30 on Parimatch , indicating a 43% chance of the wide player scoring.

, indicating a 43% chance of the wide player scoring. Both teams to score with odds of @1.80 on Parimatch, representing a 56% chance for both clubs to find the back of the net.

Arsenal can put a good run together by beating West Ham 3-1.



Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Arsenal head to West Ham as they aim to close the gap on their title rivals.

West Ham made the decision to replace David Moyes with Julen Lopetegui in the summer. The former Real Madrid boss is vastly experienced, however, he has encountered some issues in the early stages of his tenure with the Hammers.

Lopetegui bought himself time by guiding the team to an impressive 2-0 win at St James’s Park on Monday Night Football. However, the team is yet to win consecutive matches under the new boss.

Last season, the Gunners narrowly missed out on securing their first Premier League title since the invincible campaign under Arsene Wenger. The team finished a point behind Manchester City. Many expected Mikel Arteta’s team to finally get over the line this term, but they’ve had some trouble in the opening months.

Arsenal's lack of discipline has come at a high price. They have received three red cards and dropped points in all of those matches. Despite the setbacks, the Gunners still harbour hopes of chasing down Liverpool and winning an elusive league crown.

Probable Lineups for West Ham vs Arsenal

The probable lineup for West Ham in the "system of play."

Fabianski; Wan-Bissaka, Mavropanos, Kilman, Palmieri; Soucek, Paqueta, Soler; Bowen, Summerville, Antonio

The probable lineup for Arsenal in the "system of play."

Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Odegaard, Jorginho, Merino;Saka, Trossard, Jesus

Victory for the Gunners

The first of the West Ham vs Arsenal predictions is for the visitors to build on their win over Nottingham Forest last weekend and secure all three points.

Since the start of last season, Arteta’s team have won 34 of their 50 Premier League games. They appeared to be back at their peak last weekend against a Nottingham Forest team that had been performing well. Arsenal can make another statement by brushing aside the Hammers.

West Ham have already lost three league games on home turf this season. They were thumped 6-0 in this fixture in the last campaign.

West Ham vs Arsenal Bet 1: Arsenal Victory @1.50 with Parimatch.

Saka’s Found the Scoring Touch Once Again

Bukayo Saka opened the scoring for Arsenal in their last league match. He scored twice when Arsenal visited the London Stadium last season and we are backing him to score as part of our West Ham vs Arsenal predictions.

Saka leads the Premier League in assists, yet he also possesses a sharp instinct for scoring goals. He was Arsenal's leading scorer last season and has consistently been their most threatening player during what proved to be a challenging month for the Gunners. He has four league goals to his name in 11 matches in the current campaign.

Bukayo ranks in the 83rd percentile for non-penalty xG compared to all attacking midfielders and wingers across Europe’s top five leagues over the past 12 months.

West Ham vs Arsenal Bet 2: Bukayo Saka Anytime Scorer @2.30 with Parimatch.

The Hammers on the Scoresheet

Arsenal had the best defensive record in the Premier League last season. They were conceding an average of just 0.76 goals per game. That has risen to exactly one goal per game this term. The Gunners have kept a clean sheet in just two of their last 10 league outings, so we are backing both teams to score here.

West Ham have had a mixed bag of results at home this season but they have managed to score an average of 1.29 goals in those matches. The Hammers have also found the net in six of their last seven meetings with Arsenal at this ground.