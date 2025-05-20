VBet Promo Code VGOAL: Get 100% bonus up to ₹10,000

Latest VBet Promo Code Offers for IPL 2025

Using the VBet bonus code VGOAL when opening your account gives you an opportunity to get a welcome bonus. The best part is that there are different offers for sports fans and casino players.

If you are a sports bettor, you get 100% up to ₹10,000. This means that VBet will double your deposit, allowing you more opportunities to bet on IPL 2025 and other events. And if you are a casino player, the stakes are higher, giving you 200% up to ₹10,000, meaning that you get four times your deposit. We give better details of the offers in the table below:

VBET Offers Offer Details Bonus Code Exclusive Sports Welcome Bonus 100% up to ₹10,000 VGOAL Casino Welcome Bonus 200% up to ₹10,000 VGOAL

VBet Welcome Offer Breakdown: ₹10,000 Bonus

Unfortunately, players sometimes don’t utilize this offer fully because they don’t know what it entails. All they see is ₹10,000; they don’t bother to check the wagering requirements, validity periods, and other important details. Here is a quick overview of them:

Specifications Bonus Terms Promo Code VGOAL Welcome Bonus 100% up to ₹10,000 Minimum Deposit ₹500 Minimum Odds Requirement 1.50 Wagering Requirement 7x Validity Period 10 Days

Note that this is for the sports offer. So, if you deposit ₹5,000, VBET will give you an additional ₹5,000. You can go as high as ₹10,000, meaning that you’ll end up with ₹20,000.

As for the casino offer, the minimum deposit is also ₹500, and it gives you 200% up to ₹10,000 of your deposit. This means that if you deposit ₹5,000, you get an additional ₹10,000. However, just like bonuses are higher, the wagering requirement is higher at 35x, compared to the 7x of the sports bonus.

VBet Exclusive Sports Welcome Bonus

The VBET sports welcome bonus gives you 100% up to ₹10,000 of your initial deposit as a welcome offer on sports betting. However, you must wager the bonus amount 7× by betting on games with 1.5 odds or more.

If you meet the requirements in 10 days (the validity period), you will get the full amount. If the bonus expires and you fail to reach its wagering requirements, the unused amount from your deposit will be sent to your real balance. Most importantly, the maximum amount you can withdraw from your winnings with this bonus is 5x the initial deposit.

How to Use the VBET Promo Code?

Here is a step-by-step guide to create your account and use the VBET deposit bonus code:

Go to the VBET official website and click the register button on the top right corner. On the next page, you’ll see a registration form asking for your username, email, password, and VBET app promo code. Fill in your details, and for the code, put in VGOAL; that is not a field for VBET referral code. Once you’re done, click on “Register” and you should get a “Successfully Registered” message. Click on “Deposit” and it will redirect you to the deposit page. Select your preferred deposit method, follow through with it and deposit at least ₹500. Once your deposit is complete, the VBET welcome bonus will be credited in your account immediately.

Make sure you input the VBET promo code VGOAL in the registration form. If not, you won’t get any offer.

Pros and Cons of Using VBET Promo Code

Like every feature in an online casino, there are advantages and disadvantages to using the VBET promo code.

Pros

Using the promo code for VBET multiplies your deposit.

Perfect bonus to bet on IPL 2025 matches.

Easily attainable 7x wagering requirement on the sports bonus.

Cons

The casino offer has a higher requirement of 35x.

VBET Casino Welcome Bonus

Just like the sports bettors, casino players also get a fair share of the offer. Here is a breakdown of their offer:

Bonus details : With a minimum deposit of ₹500 and code VGOAL, you get 200% of your deposit which can give you up to ₹10,000

: With a minimum deposit of ₹500 and code VGOAL, you get 200% of your deposit which can give you up to ₹10,000 Wagering requirements: The bonus must be wagered 35 times for you to be eligible for withdrawal.

The bonus must be wagered 35 times for you to be eligible for withdrawal. Maximum winnable amount: Players can get up to 5x the total amount received when they play and win.

Players can get up to 5x the total amount received when they play and win. Minimum odds per bet: 2.00.

VBET Sports Betting Options

VBET casino has a sports betting section, which features some of the most exciting sports and betting options. The sportsbook also has virtual, esports, and live betting sections for players to explore. Here’s a list of some of the most popular sports available on the platform:

Tennis

Volleyball

Cricket

Table tennis

Golf

Ice hockey

MMA

Darts

Rugby Union

Handball

Rugby League

Boxing

Cycling

Futsal

Snooker

Chess

VBET also has a live betting section to place bets on live games. If you’re interested, use the live calendar that shows all the upcoming live events, allowing you to plan which events you’ll be betting on.

Placing Bets on IPL 2025 with VBET

VBET offers one of the best IPL betting features in India. The market offerings allow customers to bet on match winners, the highest opening partnership, 1st wicket to fall, which two teams will be the ones to win the toss, and several other options.

VBET Payment Methods

Before you claim your welcome bonus at VBET, ensuring the platform offers your preferred payment method is essential. VBET casino provides a wide variety of local and international payment methods. Here is a quick breakdown:

Payment Method Minimum Deposit/Withdrawal Deposit/Withdrawal Time Skrill, MasterCard, Visa ₹840/₹840 Instant/3-5 working days. Neteller ₹840/₹840 Instant/24 hours Payz ₹420/₹420 Instant/24 hours MuchBetter ₹420/₹420 Instant/24 hours Jenton ₹420/₹420 Instant/24 hours AstroPay ₹84/₹84 Instant/24 hours Fast Token ₹84/₹84 Instant/24 hours Crypto (BTC, Tether, BNB, ETH, LTC, TRX) ₹420/₹420 Instant/24 hours

How to Deposit Funds on VBET?

Depositing funds into your VBET casino account is a simple process. You’ll be ready to use your VBET promo code in a few steps. Here is a step-by-step guide to help you deposit funds:

When logged in, click on the profile icon on the upper-right side of the homepage. Go to the “My Wallet” section. Click on “Deposit” and choose any deposit method. Select your preferred deposit method, specify the amount, and deposit.

About VBet

VBET is a global company that offers a flexible and straightforward approach to gambling. With over 20 years of experience, it is now one of the most reputable gambling companies.

Launch date: VBET launched in 2003, first known as Vivaro. The first betting and gaming website was then launched in 2004.

The first betting and gaming website was then launched in 2004. Gambling license: VBET acquired its first European license, the Malta Gambling Authority, in 2015. It is now licensed by the United Kingdom Gambling Committee (UKGC) and the ANJ National Gaming Authority.

Sponsorships: VBET received a license from the Swedish Gambling Authority. It also signed a two-year sponsorship deal to become an official betting partner of the historic French team, AS Monaco. VBET also partners with the popular German-based digital media football platform, OneFootball.

VBet Promo Code FAQS

Here are the most important FAQs:

What is the VBet promo code?

The VBET promo code is VGOAL which gets you a welcome bonus package of 100% upto ₹10,000

Is it legal to bet on VBet in India?

Yes, it is legal to bet on VBet in India. There are no federal laws on online gambling, it really depends on which state you are in.

How do I get in contact with VBet customer support?

You can use the live chat and email methods to contact the customer support team at VBET.

How do I withdraw from VBet?

You can withdraw on VBET using safe methods like Skrill, Neteller, crypto, and several other options.