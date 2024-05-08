Best UPI Casino Sites in India

Our guide will cover a detailed review of top-rated UPI casino sites in India like Casino Days and Lucky Spins, among others.

Each platform is rigorously evaluated for UPI integration, fair play, and security. Dive in to know the entire list, deposit/withdrawal limits, and other crucial information.

UPI Casino Sites 2024

Our research and testing have highlighted several UPI casino sites that clearly distinguish themselves from the competition.

Casino Sites That Accept UPI

Plenty of casino sites online have integrated the Unified Payment Interface to make funds in and out simpler for Indian users.

In the table below, we mentioned all the UPI casinos.

Online Casino Deposit Limits Deposit Time Withdrawal Limits Withdrawal Time LuckyNiki ₹500 min to not specified Instant Not specified Not specified Casino Days ₹500 min to ₹50,000 Instant ₹1600 to ₹4,00,000 24 to 48 hours Lucky Spins ₹500 min to ₹50,000 Instant Not specified Not specified Big Boost ₹500 min to ₹50,000 Instant Not specified Not specified 1xBet ₹350 min to ₹50,000 15 min to 1 hour ₹550 min to ₹50,000 Up to 2 days Parimatch ₹200 min to ₹100,000 1.5 hours Not specified Not specified Fun88 ₹100 min to ₹100,000 10 min Not specified Not specified 10CRIC ₹250 min to ₹2,00,000 Not specified Not specified Not specified Stake.com N/A N/A N/A N/A Mostbet Casino ₹500 min to ₹100,000 Not specified Not specified Not specified BC.GAME ₹500 min to ₹50,000 Instant Not specified Not specified PariPesa Casino ₹300 min to ₹100,000 Instant ₹300 min to ₹50,000 15 min Bettilt Casino ₹300 min to ₹50,000 10 min Not specified Not specified

In the further section, we will also discuss which are the 3 best casinos with UPI according to our review team.

UPI Casino Sites Reviewed

Since there are numerous casinos with UPI, finding the best one takes effort and time. Our review team follows the particular review process to ensure you receive a transparent review.

They look at the following key aspects when choosing a UPI online casino:

Game selection

Licence and regulation

Bonuses and promotions

Payment options

Security

Customer support

The following UPI casinos score highest in the eyes of our review team.

Casino Days

Casino Days offers everything you expect from an online casino. There is an impressive selection of games, UPI support, and an excellent sports betting section with competitive odds.

When it comes to both UPI deposits and withdrawals, our team found it quite decent. The deposit process takes just a few minutes. Also, players can begin their casino experience with a deposit of a minimum of ₹500.

The maximum deposit limit goes up to ₹50,000 for UPI. For withdrawals using UPI, the processing takes up to 24 to 48 hours.

Furthermore, the users can withdraw a minimum of ₹1600 up to a maximum of ₹4,00,000 without paying any charges. So, this can be a major benefit for those looking to withdraw a large amount.

Our rating for Casino Days is 9.7 out of 10.

Lucky Spins

Lucky Spins is another good casino operator that supports UPI payments. Helpful customer service, an exciting signup offer, and a great mobile app make Lucky Spins one of the most famous gambling platforms.

Players can top up their account with a minimum deposit of ₹500. It can be a major benefit for casino players looking to start their journey at Lucky Spins.

It takes 15 minutes to cash out during withdrawals. We can say the UPI withdrawal time is much better and the withdrawal maximum limit is quite less when compared to Casino Days.

Our rating for Casino Days is 9.5 out of 10.

Big Boost

Big Boost is one of the new casinos in India perfect for gamblers who love playing world-class games. There are 4000+ casino games split across classic, unique, and new titles. Besides this, Big Boost has a mobile optimised version that works seamlessly on most mobile devices.

The UPI transfer at the website is immediate and does not incur fees from the operator's site. The deposit limits are between ₹500 and ₹50,000.

However, our review team has discovered that for withdrawals, the platform does not specify UPI. So, this can be a major drawback you must take into account while choosing Big Boost for UPI.

Our rating for Big Boost is 9.1 out of 10.

Why UPI Emerges as the Top Choice for Online Casino Payments?

Below are the main reasons why UPI has become a preferred payment option in online casinos in India.

Enhanced Security

UPI does not allow users to input confidential details on the casino's site. Rather, players can make payments using their smartphone, which is linked to their bank account already.

Also, UPI uses a 2-factor authentication and virtual customer address. VPA usually replaces the account information of the user with a unique identifier.

Even if someone knows your VPA, he/she cannot access your bank account information directly. Furthermore, 2FA as an extra verification ensures that only eligible users can make payment. It makes players feel more secure while using this payment option.

Wide Accessibility

Numerous best online casinos in India accept a Unified Payment Interface widely. It offers users easy access to a wide variety of gambling platforms.

Support Multiple Bank Accounts

Using a single UPI app, gamers can manage diverse bank accounts hassle-free.

Its Base Currency Is INR

The main currency of the unified payment interface is the Indian Rupee. Therefore, users don’t need to worry about paying currency conversion fees.

Ease of Transactions

Integration of QR code simplifies transactions. Also, a Virtual Payment Address allows users to transfer cash speedily because it doesn't need to use IFSC codes and other financial data. This feature makes it a fast alternative to conventional payment options.

Mobile Compatibility

Players can conduct deposits and withdrawals on a UPI payment casino via their mobile devices easily. It ensures a convenient way to manage the casino funds on the go.

How to Deposit Money With UPI on Online Casinos?

Like Google Pay Casinos, adding funds to a casino site that supports UPI is quite simple.

Below is the step-by-step guide on how to fund online casinos using UPI.

Create a Virtual Payment Address.

Firstly, create a VPA using the mobile application of your bank.

2. Join a licensed UPI casino.

Pick a licensed online casino with UPI payment.

3. Log in and select UPI from the list of deposit methods.

Now, visit the 'Cashier' or 'Deposit' section on the casino site and pick the UPI from the available payment gateways.

4. Add your UPI ID and specify the deposit amount.

Now, enter your UPI ID and specify the amount you desire to deposit.

5. Verify and complete the transaction.

Finally, follow the instructions on the UPI app to verify and finish the transaction. The online casino and the UPI application will inform you when your request is complete.

How to Withdraw Money With UPI on Online Casinos?

After you have successfully funded your account, you will be glad to know that UPI is available for withdrawals also.

Below is the step-by-step guide on how to withdraw money from online casinos using UPI.

Create a UPI wallet.

Set up a UPI wallet by following the instructions on the app.

2. Login and visit the cashout section.

Then, log in to the casino platform of your choice and navigate to the "Withdrawal" or "Cash Out" section from there.

3. Choose UPI as the withdrawal option.

Select the UPI as a withdrawal option from the available withdrawal methods.

4. Input the withdrawal amount and input your UPI ID.

Now, specify the withdrawal amount and add a Virtual Payment Address linked to your UPI account.

5. Submit your request and wait.

Remember, few casinos online require additional steps to verify their identity. Submit and wait till your withdrawal request is processed.

Pros and Cons of Using UPI Payment Method

While using a Unified Payment Interface in casinos online, make sure you are aware of the pros and cons:

Pros Cons Transaction fees are low. Restriction on transaction amounts. Gateway for other banking options. Not accepted globally. Promotes responsible gambling. High-tech security. Quick transactions.

UPI vs Other Payments

As compared to other payment options, Unified Payment Interface does not focus on wallets. Rather, the platform initiates transactions in and out from external bank accounts linked to it.

Features UPI AstroPay RuPay Card Instant Deposits Yes Yes Yes Usability in all physical stores and online platforms Yes Yes No Withdraw cash via ATM Yes No Yes

UPI Casinos Final Conclusion

The Unified Payment Interface is a crucial part of the iGaming ecosystem in India. It allows users to play casino games without concern about payment issues.

While choosing a UPI site, carefully consider factors like reputation, and bonuses, among others to ensure a satisfying experience. All the casinos we listed that accept UPI options are legitimate and safe to use. Each platform is licensed by an international entity and promotes the use of safety policies like the General Data Protection Regulation and KYC.

However, our team concluded Casino Days as the best UPI casino. A few of the handful features that make it worth considering include a huge gaming library and a low minimum deposit.

Remember, not every gambling operator accepts UPI. Thus, few users may face restrictions based on the website policy and their location. So it is crucial to verify the acceptance of a Unified Payment Interface on their selected gambling platform. If you find this option unavailable, you can opt for alternatives like Paytm casinos.

UPI Casino FAQs

Explore the common user search queries associated with casinos accepting UPI.

Is it safe to use UPI as a payment on online casinos in India?

Yes, UPI payments are 100% safe while playing at online casinos in India. The reasons include quick and simple processes. Also, a unique UPI PIN code prevents important data from being used by others.

What are the UPI deposit limits in India?

A user can initiate a maximum payment of up to ₹1,00,000 per day using UPI. However, this limit differs depending on the bank.

What are the UPI withdrawal limits in India?

Using UPI ATM, a player can withdraw a maximum of up to ₹10,000 per transaction. However, the transaction amount limit and the number may differ based on the limits set by the bank.

What is the typical deposit time for UPI on online casinos?

As compared to other deposit options, the service is completely instant. Thus, players can expect their funds to arrive in a couple of seconds in the casino account.

What is the typical withdrawal time for Google Pay on online casinos?

On average, the exact withdrawal time using GPay can take a few hours. It is usually based on the withdrawal policy of the online gambling platform.