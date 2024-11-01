Udinese vs Juventus Predictions: Motta’s men to march to victory

Our betting expert shares his top three bets and forecasts for Udinese vs Juventus ahead of this Italy Serie A fixture, this Saturday at 9:30 pm.

+

Udinese vs Juventus Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Udinese vs Juventus

Juventus Victory with odds of @2.00 on Stake , equating to a 50% chance of the Italian club winning.

, equating to a 50% chance of the Italian club winning. Dusan Vlahovic to score with odds of @1.60 on Stake , indicating a 62% chance of the Serbian forward scoring.

, indicating a 62% chance of the Serbian forward scoring. Both teams to score with odds of @2.00 on Stake, representing a 50% chance for both clubs to find the back of the net.

Juventus should be expected to win against Udinese by a scoreline of 1-2.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Udinese face Juventus on Saturday evening, with both teams looking to close in on Inter in second place. Dive into our Udinese vs Juventus Predictions to see who might gain the upper hand in this thrilling encounter.

Few anticipated Udinese would amass 16 points after nine matches, putting them on par with Fiorentina, Lazio, and Atalanta—all sharing the fourth spot.

Four wins out of five at home is the main reason why they are overachieving. However, having lost to Inter, Juventus will be their next big test.

The visitors have hit a bit of a snag in various competitions, yet they managed to secure the points in a highly entertaining 4-4 draw against champions, Inter. Should they find themselves in a similar goal-scoring groove, Udinese might find it challenging to keep them at bay.

Probable Lineups for Udinese vs Juventus

The probable lineup for Udinese in the "system of play."

Okoye; Toure, Bijol, Kabasele, Kamara, Payero, Karlstrom, Lovric, Ehizibue, Lucca, Davis

The probable lineup for Juventus in the "system of play."

Di Gregorio; Cabal, Danilo, Kalulu, Cambiaso, Fagioli, Locatelli, Conceicao, McKennie, Weah, Vlahovic

Visitors to prove too strong

Having won four of their five home Serie A matches, Udinese will prove to be tricky opponents for Juventus. However, their one defeat came against Inter, who Juventus just drew with 4-4.

One could argue Udinese’s four wins have come against some of the weaker teams in the league, making Juventus's visit a formidable challenge. Thiago Motta’s side are unbeaten on the road, and have secured important wins against Verona and Genoa.

Juventus, priced at evens, appear to be a solid bet for Saturday, as Udinese's strong home record is likely to suffer another setback against these title contenders.

Udinese vs Juventus Bet 1: Juventus Victory @2.00 with Stake

Serbian player key to Juventus’ success

Juventus’ main man Dusan Vlahovic, who scored 16 Serie A goals last campaign, has started the 2024/25 season just as strong. With six goals in nine appearances, the Serbian striker will be hard to contain on the road.

After back-to-back braces against Genoa in Serie A and Leipzig in the Champions League, the 24-year-old followed those performances up with a goal against Cagliari and Inter last weekend.

Tall, strong and confident inside the box, Vlahovic is a real handful, which is why defenders struggle to contain him. The Serbian scored in this fixture last season, and everything points towards him scoring once more in his current form.

Udinese vs Juventus Bet 2: Dusan Vlahovic Anytime Scorer @1.60 with Stake

Hosts won’t go quietly

Udinese have found the net in all five of their home games, netting at least two goals in three of them. They even managed to score twice against Inter, despite a 3-2 defeat.

Juventus will need to be wary of Lorenzo Lucca, who has already netted four goals. Additionally, Florian Thauvin poses a significant threat, with three goals and an assist to his credit.

Juventus have only conceded five goals, but four of those were in their recent match against Inter, where Motta’s defence appeared incredibly fragile. It’s going to be difficult for them to contain the hosts, but Udinese face similar issues, as Juventus have scored ten on the road this campaign - the most in the league.

With both teams having their strengths and weaknesses, our Udinese vs Juventus Predictions suggest a thrilling encounter awaits.