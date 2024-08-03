UCL Underdogs: Three Best 11.00+ Champions League Winner Bets to Make for 2024/25

With the Champions League on the horizon our expert looks at the chance some high value underdogs may have in Europe's biggest domestic competition.

It is no surprise to see Manchester City and Real Madrid at the top of the market to win the Champions League as the last two victors of Europe’s premier club competition remain incredibly strong ahead of the new campaign.

But there are plenty of other teams who will have designs on being crowned continental champions next year who are available at bigger prices.

Champions League Winner Odds 2024/25

Team Odds Man City 3.25 Real Madrid 4.00 Arsenal 10.00 Liverpool 11.00 Barcelona 13.00 Bayern Munich 13.00 Inter Milan 17.00 PSG 17.00 Bayer Leverkusen 26.00

All odds are courtesy of 1xBet, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Barca seeking sixth Euro crown

Barcelona are rated as fifth favourites to win the Champions League at 13.00, behind City, Real, Arsenal and Liverpool.

Next spring will mark 10 years since they last lifted the European Cup as the Catalans’ have often found themselves in the shadow of their great domestic rivals, Real, in the last decade.

Hansi Flick is now in charge and the German knows he will have his work cut out trying to close the gap domestically to Los Blancos, who finished 10 points ahead of runners-up Barca last season when they won La Liga.

However, Barca have plenty of talent in their squad, including experienced campaigners Ilkay Gundogan and Robert Lewandowski, plus young midfielders Pedri and Gavi, who are both hoping to return from injury in the first half of the season.

There is also teenage sensation Yamine Lamal, who was outstanding at Euro 2024 as he helped Spain to glory in Germany, while Barca remain hopeful of landing his international team-mate Nico Williams from Athletic Bilbao.

Williams would be an exciting attacking addition and has proved he is capable of having a big impact in huge matches so if he does join Barca and they keep their key men fit, going far in Europe could well be on the cards.

Italian champions Inter cannot be ignored

Inter Milan won Serie A last season by a huge 19-point margin, finishing well ahead of local rivals AC Milan, Juventus and Atalanta.

They are another of the lively outsiders in the Champions League outright market at 17.00 as the Nerazzurri dream of becoming European champions for the first time since 2010 and for the fourth time in their history.

Lautaro Martinez was often their hero last season, scoring 27 goals in all competitions, and he will return for the new campaign on a high after starring for Argentina in their Copa America triumph this summer.

If Inter click into gear quickly again, they could make a big impact in the Champions League in 2024/25.

Leverkusen must be respected

Bayer Leverkusen are back in the Champions League after a stunning campaign when they won the Bundesliga for the first time, going unbeaten, while they also lifted the German Cup.

Their double was nearly a brilliant treble as they only lost in the final of the Europa League to Atalanta and Xabi Alonso and his side will now be determined to follow up last season’s successes.

Leverkusen are available at 26.00 to win the Champions League but their odds will shorten if they start the new campaign in the same manner as last term and they must be respected in this competition.

Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong and Granit Xhaka are among their key men and they will surely relish the opportunity to compete with Europe’s best on a regular basis.