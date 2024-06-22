Turkiye vs Portugal Predictions: Portugal to edge an entertaining clash

Our football predictions expert shares his top three bets and forecasts for Turkiye vs Portugal ahead of their clash in Group F of Euro 2024.

Turkiye vs Portugal Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Turkiye vs. Portugal

Portugal to win and over 2.5 goals with odds of 2.25 on BC.Game & @ 2.05 on Parions Sport, equating to a 44.4% and 48.8% chance for the Portuguese to win with at least three goals scored.

Cristiano Ronaldo to score with odds of @ 1.75 on BC.Game, indicating a 57.1% chance for the Portugal captain to score.

Both teams to score with odds of @ 1.77 on BC.Game, representing a 56.5% chance for both clubs to find the back of the net.

Portugal can edge what should be an entertaining clash against Turkiye by a scoreline of 1-2.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Something has to give here as both sides come into this Group F clash having won their opening fixture. A win is important as topping the group means not facing another Group winner until the semi-final.

Turkiye scored two stunning goals as they beat Georgia 3-1 in arguably the game of the tournament so far. This is an emphatic way to bring an end to five games without a win.

Portugal clinched a dramatic, last-minute come-from-behind win against the Czech Republic. They somehow maintained their 100% record in Roberto Martinez’s 11 competitive games in charge.

Probable Lineups for Turkiye vs. Portugal

The probable lineup for Turkiye in the 4-2-3-1

Günok; Müldür, Akaydin, Bardakcı, Kadıoğlu; Çalhanoğlu, Ayhan; Güler, Kökçü, Yildiz; Yılmaz.

The probable lineup for Portugal in the 3-5-2

Diogo Costa; Dias, Pepe, Inácio; Cancelo, Vitinha, Mendes, Fernandes, Bernardo; Ronaldo, Leão.

Perfect Portugal to pick up the points

Roberto Martinez brings his 100% competitive record to the table in what promises to be an entertaining clash with Turkiye. The Spaniard has won all 10 qualifying games since replacing Fernando Santos and added another win in the opening fixture of their campaign here in Germany.

His side needed to dig deep though with a goal two minutes into added on time, sealing a come-from-behind win against the Czech Republic. This goal summed up Portugal’s depth perfectly, as one substitute crossed for another to apply the finishing touch.

Priced up as 1.55 favourites, we can add over 2.5 goals to be scored to make the price a lot more appealing. Seven of those 11 competitive wins have also seen at least three goals scored.

Turkiye vs Portugal Bet 1: Portugal victory and over 2.5 goals @ 2.25 with BC.Game & @ 2.05 on Parions Sport

Record Ronaldo to rise again and power Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo’s international career seemed to be in jeopardy at the last international tournament. Fernando Santos, manager at the time, dropped his legendary captain from his starting lineup and then watched his side crash out of the World Cup in Qatar.

Roberto Martinez took over, reinstated CR7 to the team and watched on as the 39-year-old plundered 10 goals in qualifying. Only Romelu Lukaku scored more and the Spaniard insisted his man was in on merit, citing his 51 goals in 50 games as proof.

Ronaldo started against the Czech Republic and became the first man to play at six European Championships as he put in a lively performance. He didn't score, but came close on more than one occasion, taking five shots, three of which were on target. He even hit the post from an offside position.

It is very rare to put a goalscorer selection forward at odds as short as 1.75, but Ronaldo is an exception. For those looking for a bigger price, add the Portugal win to this bet and boost the price to 2.05.

Turkiye vs Portugal Bet 2: Cristiano Ronaldo Anytime Scorer @ 1.75 with BC.Game

Both teams to provide the excitement in Dortmund

We have extensively outlined the attacking talent Portugal have at their disposal. Ronaldo is just one of a number of potent attacking options at Roberto Martinez’s disposal and they are certain to score here.

For this selection though, we also are confident Turkey can follow the Czech Republic and breach a defence that conceded just twice in qualifying. As a result, we are getting a fantastic price on both teams hitting the back of the net here.

Vincenzo Montella saw his side start superbly in the 3-1 defeat of Georgia, lashing in two goals of the tournament contenders on the way. They then had to dig deep as the debutants staged a spirited fightback, sealing the win deep into added on time.

Turkiye’s Arda Guler is a special talent and he will aim to keep his name up in lights against one of the fancied sides in the tournament. With the confidence taken from that opening fixture, they can exploit Portugal’s seemingly disjointed defence and at least get on the scoresheet.