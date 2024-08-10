Top Scorer Tips: Three Best La Liga Golden Boot Bets to Place for 2024/25 Season

Ahead of the La Liga season kicking off on the 15th of August, our expert does a deep dive on some of the Golden Boot chances of some outsiders.

A new arrival has been installed as the clear favourite to claim La Liga’s Golden Boot this term. No, it’s not Las Palmas newcomer Oli McBurnie, but French superstar Kylian Mbappe.

After topping the Ligue 1 scoring charts last term, Mbappe is a 1.57 shot to do the same following his arrival at Real Madrid.

However, last season saw a shock winner in Girona’s Artem Dovbyk. The Ukrainian has moved on, along with much of their creative midfield, so can any other outsider challenge Mbappe?

La Liga Golden Boot Odds

Team Odds Kylian Mbappe (FAV) 1.57 Alexander Sorloth 17.00 Lamine Yamal 34.00 Ante Budimir 67.00

Alexander Sorloth at 17.00

Sorloth was unfortunate not to claim the trophy last season, having struck 23 goals for Villarreal. He was overtaken late on by Dovbyk, but the Norwegian striker has an opportunity to go one better this season.

There were some doubts around Sorloth after he outperformed his Expected Goals tally considerably last season, but that didn’t stop Atletico Madrid from splashing out on him. He looks set to lead a new-look frontline, supported by Julian Alvarez once they prize him away from Man City.

Sorloth should still be the main man up top, given Alvarez’s ability to play in a deeper role. Coming off a fantastic season, he can step up and deliver for Atletico, who have assembled a side capable of pushing their Madrid rivals.

Lamine Yamal at 34.00

Despite taking Euro 2024 by storm, Lamine Yamal is a 33/1 outsider to beat Mbappe to the Golden Boot. The 17-year-old is coming off a campaign where he scored five times for Barcelona, but you’d imagine he’ll start considerably more games than the 20 he managed last term.

Yamal showed what he could do with some brilliant displays in Germany. His only goal was the strike against France in the semi-final, but he had seven shots on target across the tournament, averaging 0.33 Expected Goals per 90 minutes.

The winger is on his way to stardom and he’s likely to become central to everything Barca do moving forward. This season might come a little too early for him, but he’s worth having onside after some fantastic summer displays.

Ante Budimir at 67.00

Osasuna forward Budimir is a standout price at 66/1 following a strong 2023/24 season. The Croatian scored 17 goals, a big increase on his eight strikes the season before. However, his xG tally of 15.48 suggests that jump in output is sustainable.

Just four players outscored him last season and his Osasuna side are looking to push into the European mix. They’ve strengthened around him and if the forward can enjoy another consistent campaign then he has to be seen as a contender in this market.

With Stake offering each-way terms for the top four places, Budimir is a great outside selection to win the Golden Boot.