Top 5 Matches to Bet on This Weekend: Best Games Analysed Ahead of Week's Action

Our football betting expert offers up his best betting tips and predictions for five matches taking place over the weekend.

With a full round up of matches coming our way this weekend, we have gone through and picked out five of the best games for our readers to explore, with some tips to go alongside these.

5 Best Tips for this Weekend

All odds in this article are courtesy of Stake, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Seagulls to keep soaring

Fabian Hurzeler made a brilliant start to life as Brighton boss last weekend, beating Everton 3-0 at Goodison Park, and the Seagulls can chalk up another victory at Manchester United's expense at the Amex Stadium on Saturday.

The Red Devils have won just one of their last six away games in the league and given the fact they just sneaked past Fulham 1-0 at home last time out, there is still a lot of work for Erik ten Hag to do.

Tip - Brighton to beat Manchester United @ 2.50 with Stake

Clarets to rack up another win

Burnley have started the Championship season like a house on fire, beating Luton 4-1 at Kenilworth Road before thrashing Cardiff 5-0 at Turf Moor to send a message to the rest of the division.

The Clarets now travel to Sunderland, who also boast a 100 per-cent record in the league, but the Black Cats look set to lose talisman Jack Clarke to Ipswich and his imminent exit could put a downer on things at the Stadium of Light.

Tip - Burnley to beat Sunderland @ 2.37 with Stake

Spurs to get stuck into Toffees

Everton were woeful in their 3-0 defeat at home to Brighton and life won't get any easier in Saturday's trip to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with manager Sean Dyche revealing he is down to "around 14 recognised first-team players" for the trip.

The Toffees are especially light in defence and they could be punished by a Spurs side eager to put on a better attacking display after passing up several opportunities in Monday's 1-1 draw at Leicester.

Ange Postecoglou's troops won 13 of their 19 home league games last season, scoring in all but one of those assignments, while Everton haven't scored in two of their last three visits to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Tip - Tottenham to win to nil against Everton @ 2.60 with Stake

Chelsea to feel the Blues

Much has been made of Chelsea's oversized squad and given it is hard to know what starting XI manager Enzo Maresca will pick, it is easy to back against the disjointed Blues getting the win on Sunday.

Whether Wolves have enough to collect all three points at Molineux is another question, but there were enough positives from the 2-0 defeat at Arsenal last time out to suggest they can compete here and siding with them in the double chance market is the betting route to go down.

Tip - Wolves double chance against Chelsea @ 2.05 with Stake

Expects goals in south Wales derby

After losing 1-0 at Middlesbrough on the opening weekend, Swansea have responded with a 3-1 EFL Cup win over Gillingham and a 3-0 success over Preston in the Championship.

The Swans have impressed in the final third over their last two games and they will be confident of slotting a few past visitors Cardiff, who have lost 2-0 to Sunderland and 5-0 to Burnley in their two league matches.

Defence is an area of concern for the Bluebirds, who have let in 13 goals in their last three away fixtures in the league and they could be punished again on Sunday.

Tip - Over 2.5 goals Swansea goals against Cardiff @ 4.00 with Stake