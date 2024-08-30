Top 5 Matches to Bet on This Weekend: Best Games Analysed Ahead of the Weeknd's Action

Ahead of the weekend's matches, our expert has gone through and picked out five games worth checking out, from across the continent and at home.

There’s a whole host of exciting football to look forward to with top-flight action coming from the Premier League, Spain, Germany, France and Italy.

We have selections for five matches, with two from the Premier League and further picks from the Bundesliga, Serie A and Ligue 1.

Top Five Matches to Bet On

All odds in this article are courtesy of Parimatch, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Everton vs Bournemouth (Saturday, 3pm)

Everton claimed a first win of the season in midweek with a 3-0 EFL Cup victory over Doncaster, but that success over League Two opposition does little to gloss over their dire Premier League start.

The Goodison Park club have started the league campaign with back-to-back defeats, failing to score in either loss and conceding seven goals in the process.

Visitors Bournemouth have two draws and perhaps could have done better against both Nottingham Forest and Newcastle.

The Cherries have looked lively going forward and they can condemn Everton to a third straight Premier League defeat on Saturday.

Tip: Bournemouth to win @ 2.55 with Parimatch

Holstein Kiel vs VfL Wolfsburg (Saturday, 2.30pm)

Promoted side Holstein Kiel entertain Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga on Saturday in a game that jumps out as a potentially high-scoring affair.

Both of these sides were beaten 3-2 in round one, with Kiel losing out at Hoffenheim and Wolfsburg narrowly beaten at home by Bayern Munich.

Kiel scored 33 goals in 17 home games last term, while Wolfsburg’s games averaged a solid 2.9 goals per-game in the top tier.

Both teams have some decent attacking options but look a little vulnerable at the back, so between them they can combine for at least four goals.

Tip: Over 3.5 goals @ 2.85 with Parimatch

Napoli vs Parma (Saturday, 7.45pm)

Napoli’s new manager Antonio Conte apologised to the club’s fans after a humbling 3-0 defeat at Hellas Verona in the first round of Serie A games.

His team responded in style last weekend, however, with a 3-0 thrashing of Bologna in Naples and they can beat a visiting Parma side with room to spare on Saturday evening.

Parma have made a bright start after winning promotion with four points from two games - including an improbable 2-1 win over AC Milan last time out, but I Crociati have benefited from a bit of luck being on their side.

So, if Napoli can replicate the display they put in against Bologna they should be able to win by two or more goals.

Tip: Napoli to win starts 0-1 @ 2.35 with Parimatch

Manchester United vs Liverpool (Sunday, 4pm)

The standout game in this latest round of Premier League fixtures comes on Sunday as Manchester United take on Liverpool at Old Trafford.

Mohamed Salah has a fantastic record against United with 11 goals and four assists in 13 Premier League appearances.

The Egyptian has scored in each of his last four trips to this ground, including a hat-trick in may of 2021 and he can make it five in a row this weekend.

Tip: Mohamed Salah to score anytime @ 2.20 with Parimatch

Reims vs Rennes (Sunday, 4.30pm)

With home advantage, Reims look like backable underdogs against Rennes on Sunday.

Reims won the corresponding fixture 2-1 in the final round of games last season and Rennes have struggled on their travels for some time, losing five of their last seven trips - including a 3-1 reverse at Strasbourg last week.

The hosts picked up a point at Marseille last weekend and can back that up with their first three points of the season on Sunday.

Tip: Reims to win @ 2.70 with Parimatch