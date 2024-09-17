Fulham Flourishing as Toffees Tipped to Tumble: Three things we learnt from last weekend's Premier League action

The Premier League returned last weekend following the international break, and it was an informative matchday with plenty of clues for punters.

Manchester City made it four wins from four with their come-from-behind success at home to Brentford as goal machine Erling Haaland took his tally to nine with another brace.

Despite battling with injuries and suspensions, Arsenal suggested they were still the side to serve up the biggest title challenge to City as they ground out a 1-0 victory at north London rivals Tottenham.

Liverpool suffered their first defeat in the Arne Slot era as they limped to a 1-0 loss at home to Nottingham Forest, but Newcastle stretched their unbeaten start to four as they moved third with a 2-1 success away at Wolves.

Southampton and Everton were beaten again, making it four losses from as many games, but Chelsea and Manchester United eased the pressure coming from their supporters with vital victories.

We have analysed those games from the Premier League, with the aim of using what we learnt to help power some bets for next weekend, the season and beyond.

Magpies may be punching above their weight

While Newcastle have taken 10 points from their opening four games following Sunday’s 2-1 win at Wolves, there is a sense that the Magpies are overperforming.

Newcastle’s opening game saw them win 1-0 at home to Southampton and, although they had been reduced to 10 men, they lost the shot count 19-3 and scored with their only effort on target.

Eddie Howe’s side were fortuitous in their 1-1 draw at Bournemouth too as the Cherries had a late goal disallowed, while they were also second best in their 2-1 victory at home to Tottenham, who had 20 shots and were extremely wasteful.

Even in last weekend’s 2-1 win at Wolves, Newcastle were forced to come from behind and required two long-range strikes to turn their fortunes around.

Understat suggest that Newcastle are +6.08 better off based on expected points and that could make them vulnerable on Saturday’s trip to Fulham, who are unbeaten in three after their latest 1-1 draw with West Ham.

The Cottagers beat Arsenal and Tottenham at home last season and they are capable of serving it up to Newcastle, with them making plenty of appeal in the draw-no-bet market.

Tip - Fulham draw no bet v Newcastle @ 2.10 with Parimatch

Leaky Toffees looking vulnerable

Everton flirted with Premier League relegation last season before being guided to safety by Sean Dyche, but the Toffees are playing a dangerous game once again.

For the second week in succession, Everton let a two-goal lead slip to be defeated 3-2 - this time away at Aston Villa - and that means they have lost their opening four matches following earlier reverses to Brighton, Tottenham and Bournemouth.

Everton have shipped 13 goals across those four defeats, which is very uncharacteristic for a Dyche team usually complemented for strong defensive foundations, and it means relegation could finally be looming for the Merseyside men.

Tip - Everton to be relegated @ 2.37 with Parimatch

Watkins can chase home Haaland in Boot race

With nine goals in four games, Haaland already looks away and gone in the Premier League Golden Boot race, but Aston Villa hotshot Ollie Watkins may be best placed to follow him home.

Watkins failed to score in his opening three matches but he was back on track with a brace in Aston Villa’s 3-2 win at home to Everton last weekend, looking as lively as ever after making a strong impression for England at Euro 2024.

The 28-year-old scored 19 times in the Premier League last season, bettering his tally of 15 goals from 2022-23, and he could take another step forward, with teammate Jhon Duran perhaps likely to be utilised more in the Champions League.

Tip - Ollie Watkins top goalscorer without Erling Haaland @ 10.00 with Parimatch