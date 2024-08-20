Changes Afoot: Three markets worth backing or avoiding following rules shake-up for 2024/25 Premier League campaign

A handful of new rules have been introduced by the Premier League this season, with our expert singling out the three markets that this effects.

The Premier League introduced several rule changes for the new season, all aimed at improving the game as a spectacle.

They were predominantly tweaks and subtle changes rather than wholesale alterations. However, some of the proposals could benefit punters, making specific markets more appealing, while others may not induce the same excitement.

Team news being released 75 before kick-off to

Matchday squads were previously released an hour before kick-off but, from this season, will be available 15 minutes earlier.

The change is good news for punters who like the player markets, especially scorer and card ones.

Most of us have had a golden feeling about an individual, only to have a wager voided after the player's omission from the team and then either forgot or didn't notice until it was too late.

However, rather than do things in haste or on intuition, that added quarter of an hour gives bettors more opportunity to digest the news and do additional background research.

This allows them to unearth fresh nuggets of knowledge that could boost their chances of success and help avoid placing unnecessary bets.

Booking markets

Fans, pundits and coaches alike have lamented the proliferation of stoppage time, especially with a school of thought that those extra seconds are prompting additional fatigue and causing injuries.

Therefore, the Premier League has introduced a new formula for match officials to use when calculating time added on, notably when working out the period between a goal and the game being restarted.

Cynics may suggest this could lead to teams taking seconds out of the game and ties in nicely with another tweak.

Goalkeepers can now restart the game after receiving the ball from a ball assistant behind their goal, while outfield players have to take them from the nearest pitchside cone.

However, stoppers could intentionally, or unintentionally, get these guidelines wrong if their team are under pressure ahead on the scoreboard and face that punishment for aimlessly walking around and feigning uncertainty over which ball to restart the game with.

This common situation could make the card markets more appealing, especially in-play and on similar lines, there will also be a clampdown on attacking players blocking or obstructing the opposition from taking set pieces, resulting in stricter punishments.

"Stand on the ball" is an automatic instruction from defensive players towards their offensive colleagues after a foul and that could lead to more bookings for those creative types. Look out for that possibility during fixtures that begin to feel stretched.

Penalty markets

Finally, it might be worth avoiding backing penalties to be awarded or scored in games due to "Referee's Call", a similar scenario to how things operate in cricket.

The new protocol means that the VAR will only intervene if they can "see without any doubt the on-pitch official has made a clear mistake".

There was a good example on the opening weekend when Everton had a penalty overturned after Dominic Calvert-Lewin was adjudged not to have been fouled by Brighton's Lewis Dunk.

However, there will have been other subjective decisions that those at Stockley Park chose not to influence. That's understandable, as human nature is to favour caution when approaching a situation that may lead to controversy.

Although the VAR intervening hurt the Toffees, more questionable penalty decisions might go the defending side's way through the officials not contacting the referee, which could bring the penalty count down.

Alongside that, the handball law has also been relaxed so that the motion of a player's arm or hand will be assessed in relation to the movement of their body, again potentially resulting in fewer penalties.