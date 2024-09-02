Three Lessons Learnt from the Opening Premier League Action

Three matches into the Premier League season, our expert offers what we have learnt, and the options it opens up for our readers.

The international break is coming up now, as we have just seen matchday 3 of the Premier League come and go. Some things have stayed the same, like Manchester City’s dominance, but there have been some shocks.

Following these opening weeks, we are taking a closer look at some of the major odds movements and any wagers that could be good options to pursue.

Reds Running Rampant

Few knew quite what Liverpool would bring to the table this term, with Jurgen Klopp’s departure, and the new man Arne Slot taking over.

Yet, they have come out of the gates flying, and this could bode extremely well for their upcoming season.

Beating two lesser sides, Ipswich and Brentford, wasn't enough to tell us of their true calibre, but knocking off Manchester United, last weekend, and Old Trafford proved their mettle.

As such a trophy could be in their future, and the Carabao Cup is probably their best option, particularly with the new Dutch manager wanting to earn some success.

The title may be beyond them, alongside the FA Cup, with City’s considerable focus on these, but they never seem too bothered by this third piece of silverware.

The Reds managed to secure this trophy last term and could be well placed to do so again as the others have and may continue to take their eye off this particular ball.

Haaland Having a Day

Erling Haaland, having already won two Golden Boots and having smashed the single-season goal-scoring record looks set to continue on in this vein, with seven goals to his name in just three matches.

Two hat-tricks in back-to-back weeks, an almost unheard-of feat in the Premier League, has got him here and he shows no signs of slowing down.

He already has one PFA Player of the Year award to his name, and should he replicate something close to his 36-goal season, he will be a shoo-in, with a league title almost certainly in their future once again.

No one looks like even coming close to what the Man City frontman is bringing to the league, and little looks likely to change soon.

Toffees Looking Stuck

Some unfortunate sides often lose their first three games, but rarely in as poor of a set of circumstances as Everton have done. The weight of these losses is sure to come crashing down on Sean Dyche, who already has the fans turning on him.

A lacklustre 4-0 loss to Tottenham on matchday two was just the beginning, as the Toffees conceded three goals in 10 minutes to lose a 3-2 lead over Bournemouth, at home.

Losing, when being ahead in the 86th minute is something that few people can rationalise, and this has left many calling for his head.

The sides themselves appeared slow, disjointed and lacking in effort, something that cannot be said of Dyche’s sides of the past.

How long he has left, few know, but one more loss could put the final nail in his coffin.

