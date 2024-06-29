Switzerland vs Italy Predictions: Extra-time and penalties looming

Our football predictions expert shares his top three bets and forecasts for Switzerland vs Italy ahead of their clash in the Round of 16 at Euro 2024.

Switzerland vs Italy Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Switzerland vs Italy

Match Result: Draw with odds of @2.90 on 1xBet and @2.90 on Parions Sport, equating to a 34.5% chance of the match going to extra-time.

and @2.90 on Parions Sport, equating to a 34.5% chance of the match going to extra-time. Both Teams To Score - Yes with odds of @ 2.05 on 1xBet , indicating a 48.8% chance for both sides to find the back of the net.

, indicating a 48.8% chance for both sides to find the back of the net. Multi Goal: 1-2 with odds of @ 1.84 on 1xBet, representing a 54.3% chance for one or two goals to be scored within 90 minutes.

Italy and Switzerland should be expected to draw 1-1 in the Round of 16 at Euro 2024.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Switzerland and Italy are set to clash in the first Round of 16 match at Euro 2024, taking place in Berlin’s Olympiastadion on Saturday, 29th June. Switzerland, the runner-up in Group A, face the defending champions Italy, who secured their spot by finishing second in Group B.

Switzerland's Euro 2024 campaign began strongly with a 3-1 victory over Hungary, followed by 1-1 draws against Scotland and Germany. Despite not securing a win in their last two matches, Switzerland showed resilience and tactical discipline. Their performance against Germany, where they were two minutes away from topping the group, demonstrated their potential to challenge the Azzurri.

Italy's journey to the Round of 16 was dramatic, with Mattia Zaccagni scoring a 98th-minute equaliser against Croatia to secure their place. The Azzurri have experienced a mixed tournament so far, but have a history of stepping up in knockout stages.

Manager Luciano Spalletti faces a tactical dilemma with the potential suspension of Riccardo Calafiori and whether to play with a back three. Italy's defence will need to be solid to handle Switzerland's counter-attacking prowess.

Probable Lineups for Switzerland vs Italy

The probable lineup for Switzerland in the "system of play."

Switzerland (3-5-1-1): Sommer; Schär, Akanji, Rodríguez; Zuber, Xhaka, Freuler, Aebischer; Ndoye, Vargas; Embolo

The probable lineup for Italy in the "system of play."

Italy (3-5-2): Donnarumma; Darmian, Mancini, Bastoni; Di Lorenzo, Cristante, Barella, Pellegrini, Dimarco; Chiesa, Scamacca.

In for a long afternoon?

Switzerland have a balanced mix of experience and youthful energy, making them a very strong opponent. The Swiss team has been impressive throughout the tournament. Goalkeeper Yann Sommer has only had to make five saves, showcasing the strength of their defence.

Key players like Granit Xhaka and Ricardo Rodriguez bring vital experience, while Dan Ndoye, who scored his first senior international goal against Germany, adds an attacking threat.

Switzerland have not beaten Italy in 31 years, with their last victory dating back to May 1993. However, they finished above Italy in the last World Cup qualifying campaign, indicating their capability of challenging the Azzurri.

Since Euro 2016, Italy have consistently reached the Round of 16, often requiring extra time to progress. Notably, 15 of Italy’s last 26 knockout games have gone into extra time, which is a testament to their resilience.

Switzerland vs Italy Bet 1: Draw @ 2.90 with 1xBet @ 2.90 on Parions Sport

A tactical dilemma for Spalletti

Switzerland have adopted a 3-4-2-1 formation under Murat Yakin, which has provided better defensive solidity. With Xhaka and Freuler controlling the midfield, and Vargas and Embolo adding unpredictability in attack, Switzerland can be a tough nut to crack. Italy’s defence, led by the outstanding Gianluigi Donnarumma, will need to be on the lookout against Switzerland’s dynamic attack.

Despite their struggles, the Azzurri have the quality to perform better. Spalletti's tactical acumen will be tested as he aims to find the right balance between defence and attack. A switch to a back three could offer more defensive stability, but it’s crucial Italy’s most creative players like Fagioli and Chiesa are given the freedom to influence the game.

Switzerland vs Italy Bet 2: Both Teams To Score @ 2.05 with 1xBet

Experience vs creativity

Switzerland’s tactical discipline and Italy’s knockout stage expertise set the stage for a thrilling Round of 16 clash in Berlin. Yakin’s side has had a strong record in recent major tournaments, reaching the knockout stage in their last six appearances, second only to France’s eight. They have lost only one of their last 13 Euro games, excluding penalties.

Italy, meanwhile, have the experience and pedigree, having played more extra times in major tournaments than any other nation.

For Switzerland, Granit Xhaka’s leadership in midfield and Yann Sommer’s reliability in goal are crucial. Defensively, Manuel Akanji’s organisation will be vital in keeping Italy at bay.

Italy, on the other hand, will rely on the creativity of Federico Chiesa, a standout performer in Euro 2021, who’s expected to play a pivotal role. His ability to create chances could be decisive if Gianluca Scamacca, Italy’s centre-forward with 12 club goals since March, manages to find his scoring touch.

Switzerland vs Italy Bet 3: Multi Goal: 1-2 @ 1.84 with 1xBet