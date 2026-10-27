Take advantage of Stake’s Early Six You Win promotion for today’s New Zealand vs India 3rd T20I, where you can get paid out as a winner even if your bet loses - up to ₹2400. This unique offer rewards bettors for backing explosive starts, paying out your bet as a winner if your selection hits a six in the first over even if that side goes on to lose the match.

What is the Stake Early Six Offer?

Stake’s Early Six You Win is a “money back as a win” promotion for pre-match single bets on the Winner (including Super Over) market. If your selected team hits a six in the first over of their innings but doesn’t go on to win the match, Stake will still settle your bet as a winner up to a maximum payout of ₹2400.

How do I use this offer for the NZ vs IND 3rd T20?

Log into your Stake account or sign up using Stake bonus code GLSTAKE. Place a pre-match single bet on the Winner (Incl. Super Over) market for the New Zealand vs India 3rd T20I, with a minimum stake of ₹10. Watch the first over of the match - if your selected team hits a six during it, you’re covered If that bet then goes on to lose, Stake will pay it out as a winner anyway, capped at ₹2400 Winnings are credited within 24 hours of settlement

Key benefits

Protection on your bet even if your selected team loses, as long as a six lands in the first over

No need to manually claim as qualifying bets are settled automatically

Low entry barrier with a minimum stake of just ₹10

Works across the remaining T20Is in the series, not just tonight’s match

Important details about Stake Early Six Offer

Only the first bet per match, per customer, per household qualifies, and bets must be placed before the scheduled start time listed on Stake.com. Maximum payout under this promotion is capped at ₹2400. Any winnings above that on a qualifying six won’t be paid. Cashed out or voided bets are not eligible and backing both teams across related markets may be reviewed and could lead to disqualification.

Stake reserves the right to disqualify any user for suspected promotion or account abuse. Note that in fiat currency view, crypto values use live exchange rates that may differ from your original stake, which could affect eligibility.

NZ vs IND 3rd T20 Betting Tips

Outcome Odds on Stake.com New Zealand to Win 2.20 India to Win 1.62

India are the betting favourites to win the 2nd T20 as well as they have an implied win probablity of 61.73%. New Zealand's odds to win the 2nd T20 are 2.30 as things stand.