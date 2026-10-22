Stake Early six offer for NZ vs IND 1st T20

Take advantage of Stake’s Early Six You Win promotion for today’s New Zealand vs India 1st T20I, where you can get paid out as a winner even if your bet loses - up to ₹2400. This unique offer rewards bettors for backing explosive starts, paying out your bet as a winner if your selection hits a six in the first over even if that side goes on to lose the match.

What is the Stake Early Six Offer?

Stake’s Early Six You Win is a “money back as a win” promotion for pre-match single bets on the Winner (including Super Over) market. If your selected team hits a six in the first over of their innings but doesn’t go on to win the match, Stake will still settle your bet as a winner up to a maximum payout of ₹2400.

How do I use this offer for the NZ vs IND 1st T20?

Log into your Stake account or sign up using Stake bonus code GLSTAKE. Place a pre-match single bet on the Winner (Incl. Super Over) market for the New Zealand vs India 1st T20I, with a minimum stake of ₹10. Watch the first over of the match - if your selected team hits a six during it, you’re covered If that bet then goes on to lose, Stake will pay it out as a winner anyway, capped at ₹2400 Winnings are credited within 24 hours of settlement

Key benefits

Protection on your bet even if your selected team loses, as long as a six lands in the first over

No need to manually claim as qualifying bets are settled automatically

Low entry barrier with a minimum stake of just ₹10

Works across the remaining T20Is in the series, not just tonight’s match

Important details about Stake Early Six Offer

Only the first bet per match, per customer, per household qualifies, and bets must be placed before the scheduled start time listed on Stake.com. Maximum payout under this promotion is capped at ₹2400. Any winnings above that on a qualifying six won’t be paid. Cashed out or voided bets are not eligible and backing both teams across related markets may be reviewed and could lead to disqualification.

Stake reserves the right to disqualify any user for suspected promotion or account abuse. Note that in fiat currency view, crypto values use live exchange rates that may differ from your original stake, which could affect eligibility.

NZ vs IND 1st T20 Betting Tips

India are the favourites for the opener in Christchurch, but the price leaves little room for profit.

Odds: New Zealand 2.10, India 1.70

India’s price works out to about a 59% chance of winning, New Zealand’s to about 48%. Those add up to more than 100%, and the extra is the bookmaker’s margin. Our own read is closer to 55-45 in India’s favour, so neither side is a clear value bet. If you back India at 1.70, you’re paying for a likely winner rather than finding an edge.

Why we’re leaning India

India won the T20I series 4-1 when these teams met in January, and the batting order they’ve picked looks built to go hard from ball one. Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson open, with Ishan Kishan, Iyer, Tilak Varma and Dube behind them. That’s a lot of firepower, and Nitish Kumar Reddy and Axar Patel add depth at seven and eight.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s return is a useful one for this ground. A new-ball swing bowler with his experience should be well suited to a night game in Christchurch, and Arshdeep and Varun Chakaravarthy give them control through the middle and at the death. Varun is reportedly competing with Prince Yadav for the last spot.

Why New Zealand can still win it

The Kiwis have a strong home side. Allen, Seifert and Conway at the top can take a powerplay apart if the ball stops moving. Phillips, Mitchell and Bracewell give plenty of power in the middle, and the attack of Henry, Jamieson and Ferguson will be at its best in these conditions. If India lose a couple of early wickets, the pace trio can quickly turn the game.

At 2.10, New Zealand are a fair price for anyone who thinks home conditions will outweigh India’s batting.

NZ vs IND 1st T20 Predicted XIs

India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Varun Chakaravarthy / Prince Yadav, Arshdeep Singh

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Tim Seifert (wk), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson

Our Prediction for NZ vs IND 1st T20

India to win the match. The toss matters, though. If New Zealand win it and bowl first under lights, we’d treat this as a coin flip and the 2.10 gets more interesting. Check the confirmed XIs and the toss before placing your bet.