Spain vs Nigeria Olympics Predictions: Spain to flex their muscles

Our football predictions expert shares top three bets and forecasts for Spain vs Nigeria ahead of this round two clash, this Sunday at 10:30 PM.

Spain vs Nigeria Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Spain vs Nigeria

Spain Victory with odds of @1.20 on 1xBet , equating to a 83% chance of the Spanish winning.

, equating to a 83% chance of the Spanish winning. Half-time/full-time Spain odds of @1.55 on 1xBet , indicating a 64% chance of Spain leading at HT and winning the match.

, indicating a 64% chance of Spain leading at HT and winning the match. Both teams to score - no with odds of @1.60 on 1xBet, representing a 62% chance for both clubs to find the back of the net.

Spain should be expected to win against Nigeria by a scoreline of 2-0.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Spain will aim to secure their place in the knockout stage with a win against Nigeria in round two at the Olympics. The European nation got off to the perfect start with a 2-1 win over Japan, and they will be confident they can repeat or better that result against Nigeria.

Nigeria lost their opening match 1-0 to Brazil. Although they finished the match with plenty of shots, they never really tested the goal.

Spain are very short favourites to win this match, and their overall quality should shine through, just like the French impressed against the US in the men's tournament.

Probable Lineups for Spain vs Nigeria

The probable lineup for Spain in the "system of play."

Coll; Carmona, Aleixandri Lopez, Parades, Batlle, Guijarro, Putellas, Bonmati, del Castillo, Caldentey, Paralluelo

The probable lineup for Nigeria in the "system of play."

Nnadozie; Okeke, Ohale, Demehin, Alozie, Abiodun, Ucheibe, Payne, Echegini, Ajibade, Ihezuo

Easy win for the favourites

Spain are a short price to beat Nigeria and it’s not difficult to see why. Having won nine of their last ten matches, Spain have dominated across Europe and they are far superior than their opponents.

With so much quality sprinkled all over the team, Spain have ambitions to go and win the tournament. If they are to do that, they need to comfortably brush Nigeria aside and send a statement out to the other teams.

Nigeria were frustrated against Brazil, but struggled to land a blow. Since Spain are a stronger side, this should be as routine as it gets for the favourites.

Spain vs Nigeria Bet 1: Spain Victory @ 1.20 with 1xBet

Spain to dominate

With Spain being such a short price, it makes sense to back them to be leading at half-time before eventually winning the match by the full-time whistle.

Although Spain couldn’t achieve this against Japan, they responded incredibly well. They fell a goal behind early on and ran out deserved winners.

They likely gained valuable insights from that opening match, and they will want to get the job done as soon as they can.

Nigeria won’t be able to cope with the speed of Spain’s attacks, and this should be comfortable for the European nation.

Spain vs Nigeria Bet 2: HT/FT result Spain @ 1.55 with 1xBet

Clean sheet catches the eye

Although Spain conceded against Japan, the Asian side are superior to Nigeria. It is likely the African nation will struggle to get near Spain’s penalty box.

Spain will want to keep a clean sheet in round two, as well as secure three points, demonstrating their capabilities to other nations in this tournament.

With a centre-back pairing of Barcelona’s Parades and Manchester City’s Aleixandri Lopez, as well as Barcelona’s Coll in goal, they have enough quality to prevent Nigeria from scoring.