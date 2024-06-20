Spain vs Italy Predictions: Morata the main man once again

Our football predictions expert shares his top three bets and forecasts for Spain vs Italy ahead of their Euros clash, this Friday at 12.30 PM.

Spain vs Italy Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Spain vs Italy

Spain to win with odds of @2.10 on 1xBet, equating to a 47% chance for the favourites to win.

Alvaro Morata to score with odds of @3.00 on 1xBet, indicating a 33% chance for the Spanish forward to score.

indicating a 33% chance for the Spanish forward to score. Both teams to score with odds of @1.83 on 1xBet, representing a 54% chance for both clubs to find the back of the net.

Spain should be expected to win against Italy by a scoreline of 2-1.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Spain and Italy meet in the second match of Group B, both full of confidence after winning their opening matches.

Spain simply brushed aside Croatia 3-0, and with the number of chances they created in the second half, Croatia were fortunate the scoreline wasn’t bigger. Alvaro Morata scored the opener and impressed, so he’ll once again be their main threat against the Italians.

After conceding a shocking goal to Albania just 24 seconds into the match, Italy fought back to claim all three points and will want to start stronger than they did against Spain. However, they’ll need to be at the top of their game to stop a formidable Spanish side.

Probable Lineups for Spain vs Italy

The probable lineup for Spain in the "system of play."

Unai Simón; Carvajal, Le Normand, Nacho, Cucurella; Fabián Ruiz, Rodri, Pedri; Yamal, Morata, Williams

The probable lineup for Italy in the "system of play."

Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Bastoni, Calafiori, Dimarco; Jorginho, Barella; Frattesi, Pellegrini, Chiesa; Scamacca

Spain to put one foot in the knockout stage

Spain hammered Croatia 3-0 in their opening Euros match, and they might have been frustrated they didn’t score more. In what was expected to be a tough encounter, Spain simply played Croatia off the pitch.

Alvaro Morata opened the scoring with a composed finish, before PSG’s Fabian Ruiz used his magic feet to score a sublime goal inside the first half. Spain wrapped up the three points thanks to Daniel Carvajal, showcasing they have plenty of players who can score.

Italy were slightly vulnerable against Albania, and given Spain’s fluid ball movement, the favourites can secure back-to-back victories and qualify for the knockout stage.

Spain vs Italy Bet 1: Spain Victory @ 2.10 with 1xBet

Magic from Morata once more

Morata, who has had a fantastic season at domestic level with Atletico Madrid, continued his form into Spain’s opener with a good finish against Croatia.

The 31-year-old, who scored 20 goals across all competitions for Atletico Madrid, showed his knack for playing on the shoulder of the last defender, constantly looking to be played through on goal.

With so many creative, intelligent midfielders in behind, Morata will be confident in getting chances against Italy and he may only need one to add a second Euros goal to his name.

Spain vs Italy Bet 2: Alvaro Morata Anytime Scorer @ 3.0 with 1xBet

Entertaining affair anticipated

Although Spain dominated Croatia, it’s important to give Italy credit for their comeback against Albania.

Despite conceding within 24 seconds, Italy instantly regrouped and were able to turn the scoreline around before half-time.

Their equaliser was skillfully executed through a clever corner routine, before Nicolo Barella’s superb strike from outside the box showed his ability from range.

While Spain are able to work their way into the box and score, Italy are strong on set pieces. As a result, the favourites may struggle to contend with Italy’s height, and both teams can find the back of the net in what should be a highly entertaining match with plenty of goal-scoring opportunities.