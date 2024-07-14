Spain vs England Predictions: Stunning Spain can tame the Three Lions

Our football predictions expert shares his top three bets and forecasts for Spain vs England ahead of their European Championship final clash.

+

Spain vs England Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Spain vs. England

Spain Victory with odds of @2.40 on Parimatch , equating to a 41.7% and 40.8% chance of the Spaniards winning.

, equating to a 41.7% and 40.8% chance of the Spaniards winning. Dani Olmo to score with odds of @5.50 on Parimatch , indicating a 18.2% chance of the RB Leipzig player scoring.

, indicating a 18.2% chance of the RB Leipzig player scoring. Both teams to score No with odds of @1.77 on Parimatch, representing a 56.5% chance of no more than one side hitting the back of the net.

Spain should have too much class for England and can be expected to win 2-0.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

The European Championship final is here, and the two teams arriving in Berlin have had very different journeys. One has been the eye-catching nation from the first group games, the other has come in for untold criticism and came within seconds of elimination in the Round of 16.

Spain have won every match they have played in the tournament, with only the victory over Germany coming with the need of extra-time. They have been propelled all the way to the final by the exceptional 16-year-old Lamine Yemal, who was described by Barcelona’s legend Xavi as a player who can define an era.

Another last-minute goal, this time from substitute Ollie Watkins, was enough to claim England’s place in this showpiece final. The Three Lions seem to be determined to prove the cliché that it doesn't matter how you get there as long as you do!

Probable Lineups for Spain vs. England

The probable lineup for Spain in the 4-2-3-1

Simón; Carvajal, Le Normand, Laporte, Cucurella; Rodri, Ruiz; Yamal, Olmo, Williams; Morata.

The probable lineup for England in the 3-4-2-1

Pickford; Walker, Stones, Guéhi; Saka, Mainoo, Rice, Trippier; Bellingham, Foden; Kane.

Stunning Spain can tame the Three Lions

Spain have undoubtedly been the standout team at the 2024 European Championship. The stats show they have won all six games so far, albeit needing every minute of extra time to edge past Germany.

Those stats are backed up with what we have seen on the pitch. Their free flowing attack has made them the top scorers of the competition with 13 goals. They have bucked the usual tight and cagey style of international football, especially deep into a major tournament.

They know how to defend too, having only conceded three goals on their way to the final. Considering how underwhelming England have been throughout the tournament, there is a good argument to suggest Spain should be a much shorter price than what they are.

Gareth Southgate’s side secured only one win in their three group games and narrowly avoided elimination in the Round of 16 with a last-second wonder goal. A late equaliser and a penalty shootout victory got them through their quarter-final against Switzerland, with a last-minute semi-final winner booking their place in Berlin.

Spain vs. England Bet 1: Spain Victory @ 2.40 with Parimatch

Spain Olmo-st there, but Dani can get them over the line

Dani Olmo’s tournament took a turn when teammate Pedri was injured against Germany, which ruled the 21-year-old out for the rest of Euro 2024. From a mere back-up role, Olmo emerged as a potential Golden Boot winner.

The 26-year-old had scored against Georgia in the previous round, having been brought off the bench with the game already won. However, he certainly grabbed his chance after coming onto the field of play in the 8th minute of that quarter-final.

He scored the opening goal and provided the winning assist for Mikel Merino to rightfully claim the Player of the Match award. In the semi-finals, Olmo scored what turned out to be the winning goal in the 25th minute.

That strike sees the RB Leipzig man as joint-top scorer in the tournament. With two assists, he is in pole position to win the Golden Boot. Another goal here would likely seal that and cap off a remarkable European Championship.

Spain vs. England Bet 2: Dani Olmo Anytime Scorer @ 5.50 with Parimatch

Spain can keep it clean to sweep all before them

As already mentioned, Spain appear to be great value to win this match. Despite their headline-grabbing attack, they have also shown defensive solidity.

La Roja didn’t concede a single goal in the group stage and have only shipped three goals all tournament. They kept France at bay for much of the semi-final, even with half of their first-choice defence missing.

Serial trophy collector Dani Carvajal and Robin Le Normand were both suspended for that game, but are expected to go straight back into the team for the final. With Rodri, one of the tournament’s standout players, protecting the backline, they can keep a misfiring England attack at bay.

Although England’s top scorer and captain Harry Kane has three goals, he is struggling with a back injury and has completed only two of six games. Jude Bellingham, who the Spanish will be all too aware of given his superb season with Real Madrid, is running on empty and appears to be a shadow of his best self.

England’s main threat has come from changes off the bench, highlighted by their total of late goals. As long as Spain stay switched on when those changes come, they can win this to nil.