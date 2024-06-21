Slovakia vs Ukraine Predictions: Redemption for Ukraine

After the defeat to Romania, our football predictions expert tips Ukraine to return to winning ways against Slovakia, this Friday at 6.30PM.

+

Slovakia vs Ukraine Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Slovakia vs Ukraine

Ukraine to win @ 2.10 on BC.Game , representing a 47.62% chance for the Ukrainians to win.

, representing a 47.62% chance for the Ukrainians to win. Both Teams to Score (Yes) @ 1.85 on BC.Game , representing a 54% chance of both teams finding the back of the net.

, representing a 54% chance of both teams finding the back of the net. Over 2.5 Goals @ 2.15 on BC.Game, representing a 46.51% chance of the match having three or more goals.

We are backing Ukraine to bounce back quickly and secure a 2-1 victory over Slovakia.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

With Ukraine sustaining an unexpectedly heavy loss to Romania and Slovakia picking up a shock 1-0 victory over a lacklustre Belgium, this second round of Group E games has become crucial for both nations.

Ukraine’s head coach, Sergey Rebrov, will be desperately seeking the winning formula to get back to winning ways against Slovakia. Ukraine dominated possession against Romania, but were picked off on three occasions due to fine moments of individual brilliance.

Rebrov may rely on the underlying data and trust his most experienced players to help them over the line in Dusseldorf.

Slovakia were probably the least fancied team in Group E at the start of the competition. However, they pulled off the tournament’s biggest upset by beating Belgium 1-0 in Frankfurt.

Ivan Schranz thrilled the Slovak fans with an early goal after just seven minutes. Despite VAR’s intervention in a couple of key decisions in Slovakia’s favour, they held on to claim a monumental win, virtually guaranteeing their place in the knockout stage.

Probable Lineups for Slovakia vs Ukraine

The probable lineup for Slovakia in 4-3-3:

Dubravka; Pekarik, Hancko, Vavro, Skriniar, Kucka, Duda, Lobotka, Schranz, Haraslin, Bozenik

The probable lineup for Ukraine in 4-2-3-1:

Lunin; Zinchenko, Matviienko, Zabarnyi, Konoplia, Stepanenko, Shaparenko, Sudakov, Mudryk, Tsyhankov, Dovbyk

Ukraine to prove the doubters wrong

On the surface, Ukraine’s 3-0 defeat to Romania was a damaging one in their opening group stage fixture. However, a closer look at the data suggests the Ukrainians were undone by moments of individual brilliance.

Ukraine dominated possession with over 70% of the ball against Romania. If they do so against Slovakia, they should be able to strangle the opposition and create more goal-scoring opportunities.

Giving Dovbyk more service will be of paramount importance to Ukraine’s chances of defeating Slovakia, who will be more relaxed after their win over the Belgians.

Slovakia vs Ukraine Tip 1: Ukraine to win @ 2.10 with BC.Game

An end-to-end affair with three points vital for Ukraine

Looking at the data from the last 25 games for Slovakia and Ukraine, both teams have failed to score in less than a quarter (24%) of their competitive matches.

With Ukraine set to face Belgium in their final group stage game, nothing but three points here will be enough to aid their qualification prospects.

The game is likely to open up after a tense opening 10-15 minutes.

Slovakia vs Ukraine Tip 2: Both Teams to Score (Yes) @ 1.85 with BC.Game

Slight value on the Over 2.5 Goals market

The pre-game data covering the last 25 competitive games also shows both teams have averaged 1.64 goals scored per game and have averaged between 0.84 -0.96 goals conceded per game.

All of this suggests the Over 2.5 Goals benchmark is at risk of being breached. An early goal for either side could open the floodgates as the losing team goes for broke.

With Ukraine already suffering from a -3 goal difference, goals will definitely be on the agenda against Slovakia.