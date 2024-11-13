Serie A’s Tight Title Race Is a Paradise for Bettors

Twelve games into the season, the standings show an astonishingly tight race at the top.

Just two points separate the leading six teams, which has not happened since the 1994/95 campaign, when a win was still worth two points.

Napoli lead the table with 26 points, closely followed by Inter, Atalanta, Lazio, and Fiorentina, all sitting at 25 points, with Juventus just a point behind at 24.

This highly competitive environment creates ideal conditions for strategic betting, as no match appears foreseeable, and the race for the Scudetto is more open than ever.

Serie Outright Winner Odds Inter Milan 1.83 Napoli 4.00 Atalanta 7.00 Juventus 8.00 AC Milan 17.00 Fiorentina 26.00 Lazio 29.00

Odds courtesy of 1xBet. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Napoli: A Pragmatic Dream

Napoli have shown remarkable resilience, particularly with impressive performances at challenging venues such as the Juventus Stadium and the San Siro against AC Milan and Inter Milan.

Following a shaky start with a 3-0 defeat at Verona, Napoli bounced back with a series of consistent results that have silenced the sceptics.

Napoli’s absence from European competition provides them with a clear advantage in terms of focus and energy. While their official goal is to secure a European spot for next season, their current standing hints they may have higher ambitions.

For bettors, Napoli’s odds of around 4.00, or 2.38 to win “without Inter Milan”, still offer good value.

Nonetheless, their remaining 2024 fixtures continue to be challenging, with matches against Roma, Torino, Lazio, and Fiorentina on the horizon.

Inter: Everyone’s Favourites

Despite strong competition and the reigning champions' struggles in retaining their title since 2020, bookmakers still favour the Nerazzurri to clinch the Serie A crown.

Their odds, ranging from 2.25 to 1.73, reflect a robust confidence in their squad's depth and Simone Inzaghi’s tactical expertise.

Inter's current performance, with six fewer points in the table compared to this point last year and 14 goals conceded already (over half their total from the previous campaign), points to some weaknesses.

Their solid Champions League form, marred by notable slip-ups in crucial Serie A clashes like the derby and home draws against Napoli and Juventus, highlights the challenge of balancing domestic and European commitments.

Inter’s next big test comes on 1 December, with a trip to Fiorentina just five days after their European clash with RB Leipzig.

Bettors can find value in trusting Inter’s ability to secure points from lower and mid-table opponents, as well as their scoring form at home (30 consecutive games) during this tight battle for the title.

Atalanta: The Dark Horses

Atalanta have evolved from perennial underdogs to viable contenders, delivering another strong performance under Gian Piero Gasperini.

Stringing together five consecutive victories, including a decisive 3-0 win over Napoli, Atalanta stand out as serious Scudetto candidates.

Their odds, ranging from 7.00 to 9.00, present a tempting option for risk-taking bettors hoping for a historic first title for the club.

Last season’s Europa League winners showcase remarkable offensive prowess, averaging 2.5 goals per game, which increases confidence in their attacking capabilities.

Fiorentina and Lazio: A ‘Quiet’ Revolution

Both La Viola and the Biancocelesti have emerged as standout stories this season, with the strategic vision of managers Vincenzo Italiano and Luca Baroni unlocking their potential and showcasing tactical competence.

Despite being rated as long shots by bookmakers, with odds between 20.00 and 34.00, their exploits suggest the potential for unexpected results.

For bettors interested in alternatives like point spreads or goal totals, both teams offer attractive prospects of upsetting Italy’s status quo.

Juventus: Reliability Amid Uncertainty

Despite currently sitting in sixth place, the ‘Old Lady’ persist as strong contenders.

Under Thiago Motta’s leadership, they have often changed the starting eleven but have shown unshakable mental resilience, remaining undefeated while collecting six draws, four of which were at home.

For strategic bettors, Juventus provide a compelling proposition: reliability combined with the potential to turn stalemates into victories.

With odds ranging from 5.50 to 6.00, they cater to those seeking safe bets with a potential upside, recognizing the Bianconeri’s capacity to redefine the season's narrative by finding their best formation and embarking on a winning run.

Milan: An Unpredictable Path

Despite trailing, the Rossoneri cannot be written off.

With a game in hand (against Bologna), they've delivered impressive performances, such as a 3-1 triumph at the Bernabéu against Real Madrid. However, they have also had concerning missteps, as well as a fragile defensive form, having conceded two or more goals on six occasions already.

With odds ranging from 17.00 to 25.00, Milan exemplify unpredictability, presenting potential payoff opportunities, particularly as they prepare for a heavyweight clash against Juventus at the San Siro after the international break.