Serie A Predictions: Matchday 2

Few could have predicted the way matchday 1 of the Serie A season would go, with several of the big teams faltering.

Our Predictions for Serie A: Matchday 2

(24/08/2024) - Parma vs AC Milan: AC Milan to win @ 1.75 on 1xBet , indicating a 57% chance for an away win.

(24/08/2024) - Udinese vs Lazio: Lazio to win @ 2.37 on 1xBet , indicating a 42% chance of Baroni’s side earning three points.

(25/08/2024) - Napoli vs Bologna: Bologna to win @ 3.80 on 1xBet , indicating a 26% chance for the underdogs to emerge victorious.

(25/08/2024) - Roma vs Empoli: Roma to win @ 1.53 on 1xBet , indicating a 65% chance of the home side continuing their impressive run over Empoli.

(25/08/2024) - Hellas Verona vs Juventus: Juventus to win @ 1.70 on 1xBet, indicating a 59% chance of the Old Lady winning once again.

The Rossoneri to Earn First Win: Parma vs AC Milan

Date: 24/08/2024

Kick-off : 10:00 PM

AC Milan to win @1.75 on 1xBet correct as of 21/08/24

AC Milan needed two very late goals to secure a 2-2 draw at home to Torino last weekend, but the underlying data paints a far prettier picture. The Rossoneri had 26 shots, 19 more than their opponents, and created twice as many clear-cut opportunities.

Parma were promoted from Serie B last season and secured a 1-1 draw with Fiorentino upon their return to the top flight of Italian football. However, they have a torrid record against Milan, failing to win any of the last eight meetings. They conceded an average of 2.5 goals across those matches.

Lazio Continue to Impress: Udinese vs Lazio

Date: 24/08/2024

Kick-off : 10:00 PM

An away win @2.37 on 1xBet correct as of 21/08/24

Udinese managed a 1-1 draw in Bologna last weekend, but they face a tough test once again. I Bianconeri have a truly miserable record in this fixture. They have failed to win on any of the last 11 occasions they have hosted Lazio, a record that dates back to 2014. During that torrid run, they scored an average of 0.55 goals per game.

In a weekend full of shocks in Serie A, Lazio were able to avoid the same fate as they beat Venezia 3-1. Maroc Baroni’s side were in the ascendancy as they created five big chances and finished the game with an xG of 2.39.

Bologna to Add to Conte’s Misery: Napoli vs Bologna

Date: 26/08/2024

Kick-off: 00:15 AM

Vincenzo Italiano’s side to win @3.80 on 1xBet correct as of 21/08/24

It’ll take more than the appointment of Antonio Conte for Napoli to recover from last season’s horror show. The veteran coach has already won the Scudetto with two other teams, but turning this Napoli side around will take some time. They were beaten 2-0 by Bologna in this fixture last season and we are siding with the underdogs once again.

Bologna could only manage a 1-1 draw with Udinese in their opening game. The team have lost the manager and several key players, but last weekend’s performance offers plenty of encouragement. Bologna starved their opponents of the ball and ended the game with an xG that was 2.26 higher than their opponents. They could secure another win at the Diego Maradona Stadium if they are more clinical on Sunday.

Roma Strut Their Best Stuff at Home: Roma vs Empoli

Date: 26/08/2024

Kick-off: 00:15 AM

An away win @1.53 on 1xBet correct as of 21/08/24

Roma are likely not happy with their display against Cagliari, but they could get their first win of the season in front of their own fans on Sunday. Since Daniele De Rossi came in, Roma have failed to win just three of their nine league games at the Stadio Olimpico. Those games were against Juventus, Bologna and Inter Milan.

Empoli finished 17th last season, 27 points behind Roma. They were also beaten 7-0 on their visit to this ground. Empoli have lost their last six away matches against I Giallorossi, so the signs are ominous.

Motta to Start with Two Wins: Hellas Verona vs Juventus

Date: 27/08/2024

Kick-off: 00:15 AM

Juventus to win @1.70 on 1xBet correct as of 21/08/24

Hellas Verona were impressive in the second half of their game against Napoli. They scored three goals to secure a memorable win, but their recent record against Juventus has been poor. They have failed to win any of the last five head-to-heads, losing four. Over that period, they scored an average of just 0.4 goals.

Juventus were the only side mooted for a title challenge that managed to make a winning start to their campaign. They began life under Thiago Motta with a comprehensive 3-0 win over Como.

Conclusion

AC Milan are in search of their first win as they head to newly-promoted Parma. Lazio have the chance to build an early lead in the race for Europe at the same time. On Sunday, Bologna can add to the crisis at Napoli. Roma are still searching for their first win of the season when they take on Empoli. Elsewhere, Juventus can steal a march on their title rivals by beating Verona.

Remember to gamble responsibly as you enjoy all of the matches in Serie A this weekend.