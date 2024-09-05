Senegal vs Burkina Faso Predictions: Lions of Teranga to Win But the Visitors Will Score

Our betting expert provides Senegal vs Burkina Faso predictions as the Stallions head to Dakar in this Group L AFCON Qualifier on Saturday at 12:30 AM

Senegal vs Burkina Faso Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Senegal vs Burkina Faso

Senegal to Win @1.40 with Parimatch , representing a 71% chance of Senegal defeating Burkina Faso.

, representing a 71% chance of Senegal defeating Burkina Faso. Yes on Both Teams to Score @2.50 with Parimatch , representing a 40% chance of both teams scoring a goal.

, representing a 40% chance of both teams scoring a goal. Over 2.5 Goals @2.25 with Parimatch, representing a 44% chance of the game having three or more goals scored.

Senegal should have no problems winning this one, but the visitors can get on the scoresheet in a 2-1 defeat.

Our Analysis: Assessing the Form of Both Teams

Senegal and Burkina Faso shift attention away from the 2026 FIFA World Cup and towards the 2025 AFCON qualification this week.

A narrow 1-0 win in Mauritania moved Senegal into 2nd spot in their World Cup qualification group in June. The Lions of Teranga are two points shy of group leaders Sudan, who they face next in March.

Aliou Cisse’s men have shrugged off the disappointment of their last 16 penalty shootout heartache at this year’s AFCON, defeating Gabon and Benin without conceding a goal before a home draw with DR Congo.

Senegal’s opponents on Friday, Burkina Faso, also reached the knockout stages of this year’s AFCON, losing to Mali in the last 16.

Since then, they’ve lost two and drawn two, including a disappointing 2-2 home draw with Sierra Leone who struck a late equaliser. The Stallions have only won twice on the road in the last 12 months against Ethiopia and DR Congo.

Probable Lineups for Senegal vs Burkina Faso

The probable lineup for Senegal in 3-4-3:

Mendy; Koulibaly, A. Diallo, Seck, Gueye, Camara, Sarr, Diarra, Ndiaye, I. Sarr, H. Diallo

The probable lineup for Burkina Faso in 4-3-3:

Nikiema; Yago, Ouedraogo, Tapsoba, Nagalo, Banse, Aziz Ki, Badolo, Bande, Ouattara, Traore

Lions of Teranga to maintain fine recent home form

It’s safe to say that Burkina Faso won’t be looking forward to their trip to Dakar. The Senegalese capital has been a real fortress for the Lions of Teranga in recent times.

Senegal have won seven of their last nine home games, with their only defeat coming in a friendly against Algeria, who are of a similar level.

Burkina Faso are terrible travellers too, having failed to win any of their last six away matches.

Senegal vs Burkina Faso Tip 1: Senegal to Win @1.40 with Parimatch

Stallions to get on the scoresheet

Although we’re very confident that Senegal will win, Burkina Faso have the propensity to score in most games.

In recent games with Iran, Egypt and Algeria – all nations that would consider themselves on a similar level to Senegal – the Stallions managed to score at least once.

That’s why we’re predicting a 2-1 home win for Senegal, with the odds for yes on the Both Teams to Score market looking favourable at well over odds-against.

Senegal vs Burkina Faso Tip 2: Both Teams to Score (Yes) @2.50 with Parimatch

Three or more goals likely in the contest

Against nations of a similar level to Burkina Faso, like Gabon and Cameroon, Senegal have scored three goals in each game.

Since we believe Burkina Faso can score themselves, we’re confident that the Over 2.5 Goals line can be covered here.

Four of Burkina Faso’s last five competitive away games have finished with three or more goals scored.

Senegal vs Burkina Faso Tip 3: Over 2.5 Goals @2.25 with Parimatch