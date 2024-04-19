RR vs MI - IPL Match Prediction, Odds & Betting Tips

The upcoming IPL 2024 game on 22 April will feature RR vs MI. In this preview of the upcoming game, we predict which side will win.

RR vs MI Odds

Result Odds RR to win 2.04 at Parimatch MI to win 1.75 at Parimatch

(The above RR vs MI cricket betting odds are courtesy of Parimatch, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.)

Can MI upset RR in their Jaipur fortress?

In 29 Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians IPL games played, MI have established a 15-13 h2h advantage. Tellingly, MI have won 4 of their last 6 matches against RR.

MI have done well in Jaipur, winning 9 and losing 8. That said, RR have proved to be the strongest squad of IPL 2024, with 6 wins in 7 matches. By contrast, MI have won 3 and lost 4 of 7 matches played.

Both teams have strong batting line ups with key batters in top form. However, RR have a better bowling outfit. RR have depth and variety in pace and spin. Their key bowlers include Boult, Chahal and Avesh Khan.

Barring Bumrah, no other MI bowler has impressed consistently. And that could prove the difference between these two strong IPL squads.

How will the weather and pitch affect the game?

We can expect a hot day in Jaipur on 22 April, with the temperature ranging between 26 degrees and 37 degrees Celsius. We can expect a high scoring game on a dry batting-friendly wicket.

How will RR and MI line up?

The following are the XIs likely to feature in the RR vs MI game.

RR Expected XI

Jaiswal

Buttler

Samson

Parag

Jurel

Ashwin

Hetmyer

Powell

Boult

Avesh Khan

Chahal

MI Expected XI

Sharma

Kishan

SKY

Tilak Varma

Tim David

Hardik Pandya

Shepherd

Nabi

Coetzee

Gopal

Bumrah

Our RR vs MI Prediction

In our RR vs MI prediction, we predict that RR will prevail over MI in the IPL 2024 game on 22 April.

Our prediction goes against the trend of bookmakers’ odds that favour MI to win. Despite their batting strength, MI have displayed some characteristic weaknesses. Barring a single match in which Romario Shepherd hit 32 runs in the last over, MI have squandered good starts.

Furthermore, MI’s bowling frailties stood exposed in their last game against PBKS. Punjab who were reduced to 7/111 managed to recover and post a total of 183. This happened despite a match winning spell of 3/21 by Bumrah. In other words, the remaining 16 overs went for over 160 runs.

MI are unlikely to dominate RR’s bowling in the same manner as they did against PBKS. MI batters will be haunted by their performance in their home game against RR on 1 April when they made 125/9 in the allotted overs.

Many factors have influenced our prediction which is based on something called the BETSiE method. Under this method, we consider the results of all past IPL matches. We also analyse numerous statistics, such as runs scored by and against the rival squads.

Note: The BETSiE supercomputer numbers are from bettingexpert.com, which is helping us in confirming the betting advice we are giving.

RR vs MI Betting Tips

The following are specific RR vs MI IPL betting tips, ahead of the much-awaited match:

Recommended Bet Odds Rajasthan Royals Top Batter Yashasvi Jaiswal 3.20 at Parimatch Rajasthan Royals Top Bowler Yuzvendra Chahal 3.10 at Parimatch

Why Jaiswal will be RR’s top batter of the game

Jaiswal was RR’s top batter in IPL 2023. This year, he is yet to set the stands on fire. Jaiswal’s failure to get going has gone unnoticed thanks largely to Buttler’s consistent performances.

That said, Jaiswal has shown enough signs of regaining his best form. In his three most recent games, the young left-hander made 19 off 9 balls against KKR, 39 from 28 versus PBKS, and 24 off 19 balls against GT.

With a slice of luck, all of those innings could have ended in 3 digits. By the law of averages, one such innings is around the corner. We have every reason to believe it will happen against MI. You can place bet on IPL satta apps on Jaiswal to be the top bowler for RR.

Why Chahal will be RR’s top bowler against MI

Chahal has been the consistent wicket taker of this IPL season. Even at his worst, he has managed to grab a wicket. For instance, in a high scoring game against KKR, Chahal finished with 1/53.

Most importantly, his bowling performance has also come against MI. Chahal took 3/11 at the Wankhede on 1 April to help restrict Hardik’s wards to 125/9. Chahal, as we have seen, is a big match player. And nothing gets bigger than a match against MI.

Disclaimer: Before you start your RR vs MI betting process, remember that no winnings are ever guaranteed.