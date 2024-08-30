Referee Watch: 5 Key Ref Stats to Help with your Card Betting This Weekend

Ahead of this weekend's EFL action our expert goes through and breaks down some cards bets based on the officials refereeing each game.

The Premier League continues this weekend and, while the focus falls predominantly on players, certain officials are also worth noting.

Our expert takes us through four referees and a player to look out for during Matchweek 3.

Referee Based Tips

All odds in this article are courtesy of Stake, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Simon Hooper - Nottingham Forest vs Wolves (Saturday, 3pm)

Simon Hooper produced a second-highest total of 116 yellow cards in last season's Premier League and he started 2024-25 with two cautions and red in Brighton's 3-0 win at Everton.

After five yellows in a Championship match last Friday, he is back in the big time for the Nuno Espirito Santo derby between Nottingham Forest and Wolves.

There were five cautions in last season's 2-2 draw at the City Ground and, with Hooper averaging 4.64 per Premier League game last term, matching that with Over 42.50 booking points appeals.

Tip - Over 42.50 Booking Points at 1.83 with Stake

Josh Smith - Southampton vs Brentford (Saturday, 3pm)

Newly-promoted Southampton's tally of seven bookings is the most in the Premier League and their penchant for playing their way into trouble could attract the ire of referee Josh Smith.

Smith takes charge of Saturday's game against Brentford and has warmed up by awarding 14 yellows in three EFL assignments this season.

He refereed Saints twice last term, awarding four yellows in both games, while his sole Bees match featured eight cautions and a red.

The visitors are likely to set traps for the Saints defenders in possession and, with this referee happy to reach for his pocket, the home side to receive the most booking points appeals.

Tip - Most booking points - Southampton at 2.00 with Stake

Jarred Gillett - Chelsea vs Crystal Palace (Sunday, 1.30pm)

Jarred Gillett has also awarded 14 yellows, plus a red, in his three matches in all competitions this season.

He takes charge of Chelsea's game against Crystal Palace on Sunday and a red card might be something to watch out for, especially as the Eagles' tally of six yellows is the joint second highest in the division.

Gillett sent off Malo Gusto in his first game at Stamford Bridge last season, a 1-0 defeat for the Blues against Aston Villa and has already shown in 2024-25 that he is not afraid of making the big calls.

Tip - Red card - Yes at 4.50 with Stake

Joelinton to be booked - Newcastle vs Tottenham (Sunday, 1.30pm)

Robert Jones has handed out seven cautions during his two Premier League games this season, while he brandished a combined 11 yellow cards and two reds during the two European encounters he oversaw earlier in the summer.

That's perhaps why the total booking points for this game at St James' Park is an unfavourable 1.66 for over 47.50, so it might be better to search for value among the players.

Joelinton was carded for a WWE-style clothesline on Bournemouth goalkeeper Neto during last Sunday's 1-1 draw at the Vitality and could be in trouble again.

The Brazilian's injury issues hurt Newcastle last season and so did his disciplinary record. Jones sanctioned him three times in 2023-24, while he was also booked against Tottenham in December and he seems to struggle against sides who play an open game.

Tip - Joelinton to be booked at 3.00 with Stake

Anthony Taylor - Manchester United vs Liverpool (Sunday, 4pm)

No referee awarded more cautions last season than Anthony Taylor's 134.

However, he has had a reasonably quiet start to the season, dishing out just two yellow cards in as many games, but might be busier when Liverpool head to Manchester United.

The duo met three times last term and all of those games featured five or more yellows, including the seven Taylor produced during April's 2-2 draw between the deadly rivals.

Despite being on the wrong side of evens, taking the total booking points still seems sensible.

Tip - Over 47.50 booking points at 1.83 with Stake