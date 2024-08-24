Referee Watch: 5 Key Ref Stats to Help with your Card Betting This Weekend

The Premier League continues this weekend, and while the focus falls predominantly on players, certain officials are also worth noting.

Our expert takes us through four referees and a player to keep an eye on ahead of the opening round of the 2024/25 Premier League campaign.

Referee Betting Tips

All odds in this article are courtesy of 1xBet, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Craig Pawson - Brighton vs Manchester United (Saturday, 12:30pm)

The Saturday lunchtime kick-off features two sides who opened their campaigns with victories, as Brighton host Manchester United.

Craig Pawson is the referee here and he comes in after awarding six yellows and a red during last Saturday's match between Newcastle and Southampton.

He averaged 4.66 cards in all competitions last season and, with officials usually keener in August as they look to enforce any new rules, could increase his average.

There were four yellows when these two met on the final day of last season but with Pawson keen to enforce the rules, and some players not fully up to speed, an abundance of fouls could lead to cards.

Tip - Total cards - Over 5.5 at 2.55 with 1xBet

Robert Jones - Crystal Palace vs West Ham (Saturday, 3pm)

Crystal Palace were left aggrieved by some refereeing decisions last Sunday at Brentford and Saturday's official Rob Jones could also be in the eye of the storm in what is often an entertaining fixture against West Ham.

There were six cards in Palace's game against the Bees and five cautions when the Hammers visited Selhurst Park in April.

Jones handed out 101 yellow cards in 22 matches last season and continued the theme with five in his opening fixture at Old Trafford.

The tackles could fly in at Selhurst Park and cautions could be a feature.

Tip - Total cards - Over 5.5 at 2.80 with 1xBet

Samuel Barrott - Southampton vs Nottingham Forest (Saturday, 3pm)

Samuel Barrott is one of English football's up-and-coming referees but was in the headlines last Sunday for blowing up early when Eberechi Eze's free-kick beat Mark Flekken.

Palace went on to lose at Brentford in a game featuring six yellow cards and he could again be forced to dip into his pocket at St Mary's where Southampton host Nottingham Forest.

There were also six yellows and a red in Southampton's 1-0 defeat at Newcastle and four yellows in Forest's 1-1 against Bournemouth.

It's worth aiming somewhere in the middle and over 4.5 cards looks an achievable outcome.

Tip - Total cards - Over 4.5 @ 2.45 with 1xBet

Michael Oliver - Aston Villa vs Arsenal (Saturday, 5.30pm)

Michael Oliver handed out four yellows in his game between Forest and Bournemouth and could be animated again in Saturday's late match between Aston Villa and Arsenal.

Both tend to play open and attacking football and have players who are ready to make tactical fouls.

There were a combined 10 yellows during their two league matches last season and a repeat of the six shown at Villa Park could occur.

Tip - Total cards - Over 5.5 at 2.90 with 1xBet

Kristoffer Ajer to be booked - Liverpool vs Brentford (Sunday, 4.30pm)

Sunday's late game could see an individual get in trouble rather than the collective with Stuart Attwell the man in the middle.

Brentford's Kristoffer Ajer usually features whenever fit but not always in the same role. He struggled at left-back against Palace and could come up against Mohamed Salah at Anfield.

The Norwegian has been booked in both of his visits to Anfield and even if he plays in a more natural position on the right or in the centre, could still come unstuck against Diogo Jota or Luis Diaz.

Tip - Kristoffer Ajer to be booked at 2.90