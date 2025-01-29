Real Sociedad vs PAOK Predictions: High Stakes in San Sebastian

Defeat could prove costly for Real Sociedad or PAOK on Friday as the Europa League’s first round draws to a close.

+

Real Sociedad vs PAOK Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Real Sociedad vs PAOK

PAOK to win or draw at odds of 2.40 on Parimatch , equating to a 41.7% implied probability.

, equating to a 41.7% implied probability. Under 2.5 total goals at odds of 2.00 on Parimatch , indicating a 50% implied probability.

, indicating a 50% implied probability. PAOK to score the first goal at odds of 3.10 on Parimatch, representing a 32.3% implied probability.

Real Sociedad and PAOK are predicted to draw 1-1 on Friday.

For more qualitative betting tips, don’t hesitate to check our Bet of the Day prediction page!

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Real Sociedad and PAOK meet at Anoeta Stadium on Friday, with both teams precariously placed in the middle of the Europa League table.

An away defeat to Lazio on Matchday 7 was the latest episode in a patchy Europa League campaign for Real Sociedad. A 3-0 defeat to Getafe at the weekend was far from the ideal preparation for this matchup with PAOK.

Sitting 18th in the table, La Real could be eliminated from European competition altogether with defeat. A win would elevate them into the top half of the playoff spots, theoretically securing an easier matchup in the next round.

PAOK’s form is better. They have won three straight in the Europa League, and got the better of Levadiakos in the Greek Super League at the weekend. Level on points with their Friday hosts, the circumstances are very similar.

There’s a lot to consider when looking at Real Sociedad vs PAOK predictions, including PAOK’s stellar road form and La Real’s generally impressive record at Anoeta Stadium.

Probable Lineups for Real Sociedad vs PAOK

Real Sociedad probable XI:

Remiro; Aramburu, Zubeldia, Pacheco, Lopez; Kubo, Turrientes, Zubimendi, Olasagasti, Gomez; Oyarzabal.

PAOK probable XI:

Kotarski; Jonny, Kedziora, Michailidis, Baba; Ozdoev, Schwab; Despodov, Konstantelias, Taison; Chalov.

Underdogs Get a Result

PAOK have four defeats in 18 away matches this season. Galatasaray, Manchester United, AEK Athens, and Panathinaikos were the teams to provide those losses.

Real Sociedad have lost three matches in a row, scoring a lone goal in the process. Thoroughly outplayed by Lazio last week and comprehensively beaten by Getafe at the weekend, this is a team low on confidence.

Neither side has been free-scoring of late, and both teams will be cautious knowing a defeat could end their European campaign. We think the away side can take something from this match.

Real Sociedad vs PAOK Bet 1: PAOK to win or draw at odds of 2.40 on Parimatch

Take The Under

Eight of Real Sociedad's last 10 home matches across all competitions have produced under 2.5 total goals. Four of PAOK’s last six on the road have seen two or fewer goals, with the White-Blacks keeping three clean sheets in that span.

It was a surprise to see odds of 2.00 on under 2.5 goals when researching our Real Sociedad vs PAOK predictions. Neither of these teams have been scoring prolifically of late, and both have been relatively solid defensively this term. La Real have also kept consecutive home clean sheets in the Europa League.

Real Sociedad vs PAOK Bet 2: Under 2.5 total goals at odds of 2.00 on Parimatch

Visitors Take The Lead

PAOK have scored the opening goal in four of their last six away matches. Real Sociedad haven’t scored the opening goal in any of their last three matches.

With only eight first-half goals scored so far in La Liga, La Real have been slow starters throughout this campaign.

PAOK have netted the first goal in each of their three Europa League wins, so we are pretty confident in them making that four in a row given this price.