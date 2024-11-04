Real Madrid vs AC Milan: Vinicius Junior to repeat hat-trick feat

Our betting expert shares his three bets and forecasts for Real Madrid vs AC Milan ahead of this Champions League clash, this Wednesday at 12:30am.

+

Real Madrid vs AC Milan Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Real Madrid vs AC Milan

Real Madrid Victory with odds of @1.50 on 1xBet , equating to a 66% chance of the Spanish club winning.

, equating to a 66% chance of the Spanish club winning. Vinicius Junior to score with odds of @2.00 on 1xBet , indicating a 50% and 52% chance of the Brazilian forward scoring.

, indicating a 50% and 52% chance of the Brazilian forward scoring. Real Madrid Over 2.5 Goals with odds of @2.40 on 1xBet, representing a 41% & 43% chance for the hosts to score two or more.

Real Madrid should be expected to win against AC Milan by a scoreline of 3-1.

For more qualitative betting tips, don’t hesitate to check our Bet of the Day prediction page!

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Real Madrid return to action, as they host AC Milan in round four of the Champions League. The La Liga champions bounced back from their 1-0 defeat in France against Lille, with a 5-2 win at home against Dortmund. Real Madrid vs AC Milan Predictions suggest another thrilling encounter, with the hosts eager to maintain their winning momentum.

Although falling behind, Carlo Ancelotti’s side scored five goals in the second half to collect three vital points, where Vinicius Junior stole the show by scoring a hat-trick.

Having collected six points from a possible nine, Real Madrid will be hoping they can continue their good home form against AC Milan, who have had a mixed start to their Champions League campaign.

The Italian giants lost their opening games against Liverpool and Leverkusen, but delivered a promising 3-1 win at the San Siro against Club Brugge. However, a trip to the Spanish capital will present a much more difficult task for Paolo Fonseca’s men.

Endrick, a Real Madrid player, might need to wait patiently for more playing time, especially after losing his spot on the Brazilian team due to limited appearances.

Probable Lineups for Real Madrid vs AC Milan

The probable lineup for Real Madrid in the "system of play."

Courtois; Mendy, Rudiger, Militao, Vazquez, Bellingham, Modric, Valverde, Rodrygo, Mbappe, Vinicius Jr

The probable lineup for AC Milan in the "system of play."

Maignan; Hernandez, Tomori, Gabbia, Royal, Loftus-Cheek, Fofana, Pulisic, Leao, Reijnders, Morata

Hosts to entertain once more

The match between Real Madrid and Valencia was called off because of regional flooding, giving Real Madrid extra time to enter this fixture with renewed energy.

They aim to move past their disappointing defeat against Barcelona, and back at home in the Champions League is where they’ve truly shone so far.

A 3-1 win against Stuttgart was backed up with a 5-2 victory against Dortmund, showing plenty of courage to come back from a two goal deficit.

AC Milan have faced challenges both in their domestic league and the Champions League, making a visit to the Bernabeu less than ideal. The hosts are well-positioned to secure three valuable points.

Real Madrid vs AC Milan Bet 1: Real Madrid Victory @ 1.50 with 1xBet

Vinicius Jr to make a statement

Many expected Vinicius Junior to win the Ballon d’Or, but it was Man City’s Rodri who pipped the Brazilian to the award.

Undoubtedly, the 24-year-old is eager to get back on the field and silence his critics. After netting a hat-trick against Dortmund last time, it would be surprising if he doesn't score again, especially if Madrid clinch the win.

The attention is still very much on Kylian Mbappe after his summer move, but with the Frenchman still finding his feet in Spain, we’re banking on more magic from the Brazilian in front of his fans.

Real Madrid vs AC Milan Bet 2: Vinicius Jr Anytime Goalscorer @ 2.00 with 1xBet

Goals on the menu

Real Madrid have put on a show for their supporters in their two home games so far, scoring eight goals against Stuttgart and Dortmund.

AC Milan come to Spain having allowed five goals in their three Champions League matches, along with eleven goals in their ten Serie A games. With a versatile front three, involving Rodrygo, Vinicius Junior and Mbappe, alongside Endrick on the bench, there’s plenty of ways in which Madrid can carve their Italian opponents up.

The hosts have scored at least three goals in three of their last five home games, while the visitors have only kept one clean sheet on the road in all competitions (Monza).

Real Madrid vs AC Milan Predictions strongly favour the home side to continue their impressive scoring streak, given their recent performances and AC Milan's defensive struggles.