RCB vs LSG - IPL Match Prediction & Betting Tips

In this preview, we predict the outcome of the RCB vs LSG IPL game on 2 April 2024.

RCB vs LSG Odds

Can RCB make home advantage count against LSG in Bengaluru?

Of the 4 Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL games played so far, RCB have won 3. Interestingly, that solitary LSG win came in Bengaluru in 2023.

For RCB to perform to their potential, Du Plessis must lead from the front. The RCB skipper was among their most successful players in 2023. However, Du Plessis is yet to find his groove this season. The South African batsman has had a great record against LSG. Thus the match against LSG will give Du Plessis the perfect opportunity to return to his best form.

Maxwell is another marquee player who is yet to shine with the bat. He has failed to build on a couple of good starts. A match at the Chinnaswamy Stadium with a supportive home crowd is just the motivation that Maxwell needs.

How will the weather and pitch affect the game?

Bengaluru is expected to be sunny on 2 April. The daytime temperature of 36 degrees will fall to 22 degrees Celsius in the night. While rain is expected to stay away, there will be a 16% cloud cover. This could mean a hint of swing to assist the pacemen on a wicket that will remain batting friendly.

How will RCB and LSG line up?

The RCB vs LSG match is likely to feature the following players:

RCB Expected XI

Kohli

Du Plessis

Maxwell

Patidar

Green

Rawat

Karthik

Dayal

Dagar

Joseph

Siraj

LSG Expected XI

De Kock

Rahul

Padikkal

Pooran

Badoni

Stoinis

Krunal Pandya

Bishnoi

Mohsin Khan

Mayank Yadav

M Siddharth

Our RCB vs LSG Match Prediction

In our RCB vs LSG prediction, we expect RCB to prevail over LSG.

Both teams have strong top orders. While RCB have the trio of Kohli, Du Plessis and Maxwell, LSG have De Kock, Rahul and Pooran. However, RCB have better supporting batters in Green, Patidar, Rawat and Karthik.

However, LSG have better bowling resources. Tearaway fast bowler Mayank Yadav has been the find of the IPL. Mohsin Khan has also been bowling well. Bishnoi and Krunal Pandya are competent spin bowlers.

By contrast, RCB lack good spinners. Their seamers, though competent, are not outstanding. However, on Bengaluru’s batting track, RCB should aim to bat LSG out of the contest.

Our RCB vs LSG prediction finds support from a scientific ‘BETSiE’ formula. Under this method, we consider the outcomes of all past matches as well as all upcoming games. Thus, our RCB vs LSG today match prediction is backed by BETSiE’s computations of the runs expected to be scored for and against each team.

RCB vs LSG Betting Tips

In the table below, we have listed some RCB vs LSG IPL betting tips. Later in this article, we have provided our rationale for these tips.

Recommended Bet Odds LSG top batter KL Rahul 3.45 at BC.Game First Innings -- any player to score 50 1.35 at BC.Game

Why is Rahul likely to be LSG’s top batter?

LSG are served by an experienced opening pair. De Kock came good in LSG’s previous match against Punjab. However, Rahul has been in more consistent form.

He had a good start against PBKS and a fifty against RR in his team’s opening game. He has been a prolific scorer in past seasons of the IPL for whichever team he has represented. Hence, we back him to top the batting for LSG against RCB.

Why is a batsman in the first innings likely to score a fifty?

On the Bengaluru track, stroke makers are likely to enjoy themselves, especially with the fast outfield and short boundaries. We expect a high scoring encounter, with top batters on either side making high scores.

Thus, we can reasonably expect at least one player to score a fifty in the first innings of the RCB vs LSG game.

