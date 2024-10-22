RB Leipzig vs Liverpool Predictions: Goals Expected at Red Bull Arena

RB Leipzig host Liverpool in the Champions League on Thursday night. Read here for our RB Leipzig vs Liverpool predictions and betting analysis.

+

RB Leipzig vs Liverpool Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for RB Leipzig vs Liverpool

Liverpool to win with odds of @1.87 on Parimatch.

Both teams to score and over 2.5 total goals with odds of @1.72 on Parimatch.

Loïs Openda to score anytime with odds of @2.70 on Parimatch.

Liverpool are predicted to beat RB Leipzig 2-1 on Wednesday.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Red Bull Arena hosts RB Leipzig and Liverpool on Champions League matchday three this week.

Wins on either side of the international break seem to have kick-started RB Leipzig’s season. They have beaten Heidenheim and Mainz to nil, but the Champions League has proven to be a difficult step up so far this season.

Losses to Atletico Madrid and Juventus have left the hosts without a point on the board so far. Their challenging early-season schedule continues with Liverpool coming to visit.

A hard-fought win over Chelsea on Sunday saw Liverpool regain top spot in the Premier League. While this wasn’t their best performance of the season, Arne Slot is likely pleased with his team’s resilience.

Diogo Jota going off with an injury means Darwin Nunez should start here. Meanwhile, Luis Diaz and Alexis Mac Allister could return to the XI after coming off the bench on Sunday.

Probable Lineups for RB Leipzig vs Liverpool

RB Leipzig probable XI:

Gulacsi; Klostermann, Orban, Lukeba; Geertruida, Baumgartner, Simons, Haidara, Nusa; Sesko, Openda.

Liverpool probable XI:

Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, van Dijk, Konate, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Jones; Salah, Nunez, Diaz.

Visitors Take Three Points

With by far the best expected goal difference in the Premier League and sitting at the top of the table, Liverpool appear to be even better under Arne Slot than they were in Jurgen Klopp’s last couple of seasons.

The win over Chelsea at the weekend marked their seventh consecutive win across all competitions. Although Leipzig have won three league matches in a row, they have suffered a pair of defeats in the Champions League.

Two wins from four home matches don’t inspire much confidence in Die Roten Bullen. We expect Liverpool to get the job done here and take a big step towards securing a top-eight spot in this new-look Champions League.

RB Leipzig vs Liverpool Bet 1: Liverpool to win @ 1.87 with Parimatch

Goals Expected at Red Bull Arena

Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals have paid out in three of Liverpool’s last five matches. They conceded a fair few chances to Chelsea on Sunday, but have scored multiple goals in all but two of their matches this term.

Back-to-back clean sheets might put some bettors off this wager, but BTTS and over 2.5 have cashed in both of Leipzig’s Champions League defeats.

Our RB Leipzig vs Liverpool predictions indicate this one will follow a similar pattern to Leipzig’s losses to Atletico and Juventus. A goal for the hosts is likely, but they won’t be able to keep this Liverpool attack quiet.

RB Leipzig vs Liverpool Bet 2: Both teams to score and over 2.5 total goals @ 1.72 with Parimatch

Openda Scores Fifth of the Season

Loïs Openda has scored three goals in his last six matches for club and country. He found the net twice away to Manchester City in the Champions League last season, and his 0.58 expected goals per 90 minutes significantly surpasses that of any other Leipzig player.

Liverpool were defensively open on Sunday, allowing Chelsea to get out in transition. Nicolas Jackson’s pace posed a constant threat in behind. We expect something similar from Openda in our RB Leipzig vs Liverpool predictions piece.

The Belgian forward had six shots against Juventus in Leipzig’s last Champions League match. He has had multiple shots in each of his Bundesliga appearances this term.