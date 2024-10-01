Rajabets Registration: How to Create an Account on Rajabets?

In this article, you will learn the step-by-step process of Rajabets registration, the sign-up bonus, how to claim it, account verification and more.

Rajabets Registration – Step by Step

To register at Rajabets, simply follow the steps below.

Visit the Rajabets site Click on “Join Now” Enter all the required information, such as your personal information and login details. Finish your Rajabets registration by clicking the “Join Now” button below.

How Can I Sign Up on the Rajabets App?

The sign-up process is the same as the mobile one. However, to sign up using the Rajabets mobile app, you have first to download the mobile app. Just follow the steps below;

Load the already installed Rajabets app. Click on the register button. Enter the necessary information like your name, address, etc. Create a password and you are ready.

Rajabets Sign Up Bonus

Rajabets offers a welcome bonus of 200% up to ₹100,000 to new players. Simply register through our link by using the Rajabets bonus code, make a deposit, and unlock this exclusive offer. Ensure your deposit is at least ₹200.

Rajabets Registration Bonus Terms & Conditions

The following are the registration bonus terms & conditions attached;

To qualify for the Rajabets sign up bonus you must make a Rajabets deposit of at least ₹200.

The Rajabets registration bonus comes with a 30x wagering requirement on your initial deposit.

To meet the turnover criteria, any sportsbook wager must have odds of 1.90 or higher for a minimum of one sports bet.

The free bet is exclusively for newly registered users, serving as an extra registration bonus.

Rollover requirements must be fulfilled within 30 days of receiving the bonus.

Once the bonus is awarded, it cannot be cancelled, and withdrawals are only allowed once the rollover is completed.

How to do Rajabets login?

After you have registered with the sportsbook, if you want to log in again, follow these simple and easy steps.

Visit the Rajabets website. Locate the Rajabets Login icon at the top right corner of the page. Click on the login button. Enter your username/email and password.

Rajabets Registration: Pros and Cons

Here are the pros and cons of signing up on Rajabets:

Pros

User-friendly Rajabets registration process.

It offers a decent sign up bonus.

Wide range of sports betting markets.

Cons

Delay in verification.

Rajabets Account Verification Process

Follow these steps for account verification.

Once your account is set up, go to your account balance and click on the Members option. A new window will pop up, where you should choose the My Account tab and then proceed to the Identification Process option. For the identification process, keep an ID document handy. It could be a passport or driver’s license, and ensure all details are visible and not cut off. Additionally, you will need to confirm your residence at the registered address. There are two ways to do this: either send a photo of a proof of residence (like an electricity or phone bill) in your name or request Rajabets to email you a verification code. The latter is less commonly chosen. After submitting the required documents, patiently await Rajabet support agents to review and verify your identity. Remember, this process is a one-time requirement.

Once your identity is confirmed, you can withdraw your winnings without further document submissions.

Documents Required to Verify the Rajabets Account

To join Rajabets, you must provide details during the account registration process. These include your first name, surname, address, date of birth, and more. The Know Your Client procedure becomes active when customers deposit into their accounts.

When you request a withdrawal, you might need to submit valid national identification documents to verify your age and address. The withdrawal won't be processed until Rajabet's registration receives all the necessary documents. Acceptable identification documents include

A copy of a valid photo ID like a Passport or Driver's License.

A copy of a recent utility bill (electricity, telephone, etc.) confirming your residence (note: it must not be older than 3 months).

A copy of a recent credit/debit/bank account statement related to the financial method used (note: it must not be older than 3 months).

Ensuring prompt submission of these documents will facilitate the withdrawal process.

Things to Watch Out for During Rajabets Registration Process

Whether on the website or mobile app, select the mode that aligns with your preferences. The registration process remains consistent, but opting for the most convenient mode enhances your overall experience.

Additionally, you should be attentive to the account verification process. Ensure you have the necessary identification documents ready, and promptly submit them to avoid delays in accessing your account and withdrawing winnings.

Further, based on personal experience, one potential issue to watch out for is the application of the bonus during registration. Ensure you actively apply for the bonus during the Rajabets sign-up process to avoid missing out on the bonus offers. This small but critical step can significantly enhance your Rajabets registration experience.

You will have to submit the required documents during the account verification process. While the process is a one-time requirement and contributes to a secure gaming environment, you should be prepared for a brief waiting period as Rajabets registration support agents review and verify your identity.

In summary, Rajabets registration offers a hassle-free registration experience with bonuses, but you should anticipate a short delay during the account verification process.

Rajabets Registration Summary

Rajabets offers a seamless online gambling experience. The registration process is user-friendly, ensuring a quick and efficient sign-up which makes it one of the best online betting sites.

One notable feature is the Rajabets mobile app, providing a similar registration process with added convenience. Users can download the app, click the register button, and input the necessary information to create an account.

One standout aspect of the e-wallet is the Rajabets sign up bonus, which adds extra excitement to the gaming experience. This bonus, designed to reward new players, is a compelling incentive to explore the diverse range of games and betting options available on the platform.

Our experience with Rajabets registration was good, with the process being notably quick and straightforward. Rajabets stands out for its user-friendly interface and minimalistic approach to collecting necessary details compared to other top betting sites.

Rajabets Registration FAQs

Here are some of the most common FAQs about Rajabets sign up process.

How do I sign up on Rajabets?

To sign up on Rajabets, follow these simple steps.

Visit the sportsbook website or use the Rajabets mobile app. Click on the "join now" button to open the registration form. Enter your details as prompted. Complete the registration by clicking "Join Now."

Is Rajabets registration legal in India?

Yes, Rajabet registration is legal in India. Rajabets is an online gambling site operated by Corpmove N.V., a company established under the laws of Curacao. Users in India can legally register and enjoy the services offered by Rajabets.

What documents are required to verify the Rajabets account?

To verify your Rajabets account, you may need to provide the following documents:

A copy of a valid photo ID such as a Passport or Driver's License.

A copy of a recent utility bill (electricity, telephone, etc.) confirming your residence (not older than 3 months).

A copy of a recent credit/debit/bank account statement related to the financial method used (not older than 3 months).

What to do if I forget the Rajabets login password?

If you forget your Rajabets login password, follow these steps to reset it:

Visit the Rajabets website. Locate the Login icon at the top right corner of the page. Click on the "Forgot Password" or similar link. Enter your registered email address. Follow the instructions sent to your email to reset your password.