Rajabets Minimum Withdrawal and Deposit: Methods, Limits, Time

In this article, we discuss the Rajabets minimum withdrawal and deposit limits, methods, and transaction times.

We teach how to deposit and withdraw money on the Rajabets site. We also discuss the possible payment related issues and show how to resolve them.

Rajabets Deposit Methods

In this section of our Rajabets minimum withdrawal review, we look at the deposit methods available on the operator’s site. The Rajabets payment methods include numerous methods popular in India. These include:

Cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin

E-wallets, including Skrill and Neteller

UPI based methods, including PhonePe

Payment systems, such as Jeton Wallet

Rajabets Minimum Deposit

In the following table we have listed important deposit methods. We have also listed the minimum deposit in Rajabets and the Rajabets deposit time relative to these methods.

Payment Method Minimum Deposit Transaction Time Bitcoin ₹200 Instant Jeton Wallet ₹500 Instant NetBanking ₹500 Instant PhonePe ₹200 Instant Skrill/ Neteller ₹500 Instant UPI ₹500 Instant

Rajabets Minimum Withdrawal

In the following table we have listed some important withdrawal methods and the relative withdrawal times for these methods.

Rajabets Payment Method Rajabets Minimum Withdrawal Rajabets Withdrawal Time Bitcoin ₹1000 Within 24 hours Jeton Wallet ₹1000 Within 24 hours NetBanking ₹1000 Up to 7 days PhonePe ₹1000 Within 24 hours Skrill/ Neteller ₹1000 Within 24 hours UPI ₹1000 Within 24 hours

How to Deposit Money on Rajabets?

The process of depositing money on Rajabets involves a few simple steps. In this section, we discuss these steps.

Log into your Rajabets account

If you already have an account with Rajabets, log in with your username and password. If you don’t have an account, create one. You can do so by visiting the operator’s website and clicking on “Join Now.”

Remember to use the Rajabets bonus code to get the welcome bonus. Next, you must fill out a sign-up form with personal details. Click on a link sent via email by Rajabets to activate your account. You are now ready to log in.

Click on the “Deposit” button.

At the top of the navigation bar, you will find the “Deposit” icon. Click/tap it.

Select your preferred payment method.

You will see a drop-down list of the various payment methods available. Select your preferred method from the list. Based on your chosen method, follow the instructions that appear on the screen to enter your payment details.

Enter your deposit amount.

Enter the amount you want to deposit. Ensure that you fulfil the minimum deposit requirement according to your preferred method. Press “Deposit” to complete the process.

How to Deposit money on Rajabets with UPI?

You can perform the Rajabets deposit process with UPI by following these simple steps.

Log into your sportsbook account. Click/tap the “Deposit” button. From the drop-down list, opt for UPI. Enter your payment details, following the instructions that appear on the screen. Enter the deposit amount. Click/tap “Deposit”.

How to Withdraw Money on Rajabets?

The Rajabets withdrawal process involves the following steps.

Log into your sportsbook account. Click/tap on the “Withdrawals” tab. From the drop-down menu, opt for your preferred method such as UPI or Bitcoin. Enter your withdrawal amount, ensuring that it is a minimum of ₹1,000. Click/tap on “Withdraw” to complete the process.

Rajabets Withdrawal Issues and Problems

While users on Rajabets generally enjoy a smooth experience, they may occasionally face some delay in withdrawal. This could happen for various reasons, including your bank’s processing time.

Other reasons could be related to login issues, KYC verification requirements, or non-compliance with minimum withdrawal rules. These problems can usually be sorted out by contacting Rajabet’s customer service (or your bank).

Rajabets First Deposit Bonus

New users who are above 18 years old and resident in India can avail the Rajabets welcome bonus offers. They can avail a 200% match deposit up to ₹1,00,000.

They can use this bonus either to bet on sports or to play casino games. Alternatively, our readers can use the Rajabets promo code to avail an alternative exclusive sports welcome bonus of ₹5000 plus 50 free spins on Book of Sun.

Note: Before users can avail the Rajabets welcome bonus offers, they must have completed the Rajabets registration process.

Rajabets Payments Problems and Issues

You could face occasional issues while depositing money into your Rajabets account. One of the reasons could be that you have failed to mention the Unique Transaction Reference number (UTR) on your deposit form.

The deposit may also fail if the amount is not within the prescribed minimum and maximum limits. Sometimes, a delay could be caused by your bank’s processing time. You can usually sort out these problems by contacting Rajabet’s customer service (or your bank).

Rajabets Payments Summary

We find a wide choice of withdrawal methods that are popular in India. These include UPI related methods, cards, e-wallets and cryptocurrency options.

The Rajabets deposit time is quite quick; deposits made are instantly reflected in a user’s account. Importantly, users must adhere to the specified minimum and maximum limits while making deposits or withdrawals.

Withdrawals are reasonably quick though delays can happen for some reasons. These can be avoided by taking necessary precautions. Before they can make withdrawals, users must verify their accounts by providing proof of identity and address.

Rajabets Payments FAQs

In the final section of our Rajabets minimum withdrawal review, we answer some frequently asked questions.

How do I deposit money on Rajabets?

To deposit money on Rajabets, you must first log in to your sportsbook account. Next, press “Deposit.” From the drop-down list that appears, opt for your preferred method of payment. Enter the payment details and enter your deposit amount. Now, press “Deposit,” to complete the process.

What is the Rajabets minimum deposit?

The minimum deposit in Rajabets varies according to the payment method used. The lowest qualifying deposit is ₹200 – when you deposit via PhonePe or IMPS, among other methods.

How do I withdraw from Rajabets?

To withdraw from Rajabets, log in to your sportsbook account and click on “Withdrawals.” From the drop-down list that appears, opt for your preferred method of payment, such as UPI, or Bitcoin. Enter your withdrawal amount – a minimum of ₹1,000 – and click on “Withdraw” to complete the process.

How much time does it take to withdraw from Rajabets?

The withdrawal time can vary according to the method used. With most methods, including Bitcoin, UPI, and Netbanking among others, withdrawals take less than 24 hours to complete.

What are the common Rajabets payment problems I might face?

Occasionally, you could face Rajabets payment problems for some reasons. These could include bank processing times, login issues, KYC verification requirements, or non-compliance with minimum withdrawal rules. You can usually sort out these problems by communicating with Rajabets’ customer support staff or your bank.