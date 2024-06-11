Qatar vs India Predictions: Qatar to Win in a low-scoring match

Our football predictions expert brings you three best bets for Qatar vs India as the teams prepare to clash at 5:45 pm on Tuesday.

Qatar vs India Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Qatar vs India

Qatar to win with odds of 1.65 on 1xBet , equating to a 71% chance for the home side to win

, equating to a 71% chance for the home side to win Under 2.5 goals with odds of 1.90 on 1xBet

Under 0.5 goals for India with odds of 2.20 on 1xBet

Qatar have the edge and should beat India 1-0.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Just one point separates the 4th and 3rd in Group A of the second round of AFC World Cup qualifiers. India currently lead the pack, sitting eight points behind Qatar, who sit in 1st place.

Qatar have dominated the second stage of the AFC World Cup qualifiers. They are unbeaten in their five matches, winning four in the process. Qatar automatically qualified for the last World Cup with the Gulf nation hosting FIFA’s showpiece, but they are now on track to qualify on merit for 2026.

The Qataris came into this round of international fixtures not needing a result, so they named a rotated squad. Despite opting to field an inexperienced side, they are still the best side in the group.

India could only manage a 0-0 draw on home turf against Kuwait in their last match. They currently sit level on points with Afghanistan, but are ahead of their rivals thanks to their goal difference of -3. The Qataris are the only team to win the group with a positive goal difference.

Igor Stimac’s side have now gone seven matches without a win. It would take an exceptional performance for them to get the better of Qatar on Tuesday.

Bet 1: Qatar to win with odds of 1.65 on 1xBet

Probable Lineups for Qatar vs India

The probable lineup for Qatar in the "system of play."

Al-Sheeb; Yousif, Aiash, Marei, Al-Amin; Mashaal, Al-Ahrak; Gouda, Al-Mejaba, Al-Hassan; Al-Rawi

The probable lineup for India in the "system of play."

Singh Sandhu; Poojary, Bheke, Ali, Gupta; Colaco, S Singh, Thapa, Chhangte; Samad; M Singh

Qatar vs India Bet 1: Qatar Victory @ 1.65 with 1xBet

Qatar may have named an inexperienced team, but they still have the quality to get the better of India. They won 3-0 when the sides met in November. The group leaders had 20 shots in comparison to India’s seven on that occasion. Carlos Queiroz will be keen for his side to emerge from this stage of qualification with their unbeaten record intact.

India’s last win came against Kuwait in November. Since then, they have lost five matches and drawn two. They have also failed to win any of their last four matches against Qatar, dating back to 2010. The hosts of the 2022 World Cup have massively improved over that period and should get the job done here.

Qatar vs India Bet 2: Under 2.5 goals @ 1.90 with 1xBet

A full-strength Qatar team in need of points would likely put India to the sword, but that is not the case here. There were just 12 shots shared between both sides when Qatar drew with Afghanistan last Thursday. As a result, the next of our Qatar vs India predictions is under 2.5 goals in the match.

Both matches in the last round of fixtures in this qualifying group finished 0-0 and we expect a shortage of goals once again. The game also finished 0-0 the last time India travelled to Qatar, so let’s hope chances are at a premium once again.

Bet 2: Under 2.5 goals with odds of 1.90 on 1xBet

Qatar vs India Bet 3: Under 0.5 goals for India @ 2.20 with 1xBet

As previously mentioned, India are enduring a run of seven matches without a win. Incredibly, they have failed to score in six of those seven matches. The 2-1 home defeat against Afghanistan was the only game they scored in over that period.

Qatar don’t need to win this match, but they are more than capable of limiting India’s scoring opportunities. Carlos Queiroz kept a clean sheet in their most recent home match against Kuwait. Afghanistan failed to muster up a single shot on target in Thursday’s draw against Qatar.

Bet 3: Under 0.5 goals for India with odds of 2.20 on 1xBet