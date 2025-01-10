PSG vs Saint-Etienne Predictions: Backing Routine PSG Win

League leaders PSG are heavily favoured over Saint-Etienne for their Ligue 1 matchup on Monday. Our betting expert explains why.

PSG vs Saint-Etienne Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for PSG vs Saint-Etienne

PSG to score under 3.5 goals with odds of 1.72 on Stake , equating to a 58.1%& 56.8% implied probability.

, equating to a 58.1%& 56.8% implied probability. PSG to win and both teams to score – no with odds of 1.80 on Stake , indicating a 55.6% and 62.5% implied probability.

, indicating a 55.6% and 62.5% implied probability. Ousmane Dembele to score anytime with odds of 1.75 on Stake, representing a 57.1% & 46.5% implied probability.

PSG are predicted to beat Saint-Etienne 3-0 on Sunday.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

PSG and Saint-Etienne will match up at the Parc des Princes on Sunday night.

An entertaining 4-2 win over Monaco in their last league match ensured PSG have a comfortable lead at the top of the Ligue 1 table. Still unbeaten and with by far the best expected goal difference, Les Parisiens are expected to cruise to victory against Saint-Etienne.

Luis Enrique will have Gianluigi Donnarumma fit for this match after recovering from a facial injury sustained late last year.

PSG beat Monaco 1-0 in the Trophee des Champions on Sunday thanks to a stoppage time goal from Ousmane Dembele. They have now won five in a row across all competitions.

Saint-Etienne notched a vital 3-1 win over Reims last time out. This result ended a three-match losing streak in Ligue 1 and pulled them out of the bottom three.

The visitors have poor underlying numbers, however, and have only avoided defeat to PSG once since 2018.

Probable Lineups for PSG vs Saint-Etienne

PSG probable XI:

Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Neves, Vitinha, Ruiz; Dembele, Asensio, Barcola.

Saint-Etienne probable XI:

Larssoneur; Appiah, Batubinsika, Nade, Petrot; Bouchouari, Ekwah, Mouton; Boakye, Stassin, Cafaro.

Saint-Etienne Avoid Embarrassment

The first of our PSG vs Saint-Etienne predictions sees us take the under on PSG’s goals line. PSG have only scored four goals once in their last nine matches across all competitions, and they have only scored twice across their last two fixtures.

Saint-Etienne’s defence has leaked goals all season. They are tied for the worst expected goals against tally, and have been beaten heavily by Rennes and Marseille in recent weeks.

Still, PSG are likely to take an early lead and cruise the rest of the match. Luis Enrique’s side have no reason to overexert themselves.

PSG vs Saint-Etienne Bet 1: PSG to score under 3.5 goals with odds of 1.72 on Stake

Win To Nil For Enrique’s Men

Saint-Etienne have lost three of their last five matches without scoring. PSG have kept six clean sheets in their last 13 matches across all competitions, including a 1-0 win over Monaco last Sunday.

Not only do Saint-Etienne have a porous defence, but their attack has also been largely ineffective. Le Havre are the only team to have generated fewer expected goals this season.

Three of Saint-Etienne’s last six trips to Parc des Princes have ended in a defeat to nil.

PSG vs Saint-Etienne Bet 2: PSG to win and both teams to score – no with odds of 1.80 on Stake

Dembele Extends Goal Scoring Streak

Ousmane Dembele is in a rich vein of form, having scored four goals in as many appearances. The France international to find the net is the third and final of our PSG vs Saint-Etienne predictions.

Up to 11th in expected goals per 90 minutes, Dembele has had freedom to get into goalscoring positions. He’s taken multiple shots in all but one of his league appearances this season.

With Bradley Barcola failing to score in his last 11 appearances for club and country, we are backing Dembele’s current form.