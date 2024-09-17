PSG vs Girona Predictions: PSG to Win, Two Goals or More in the Second Half

Our football expert brings you their PSG vs Girona predictions ahead of their meeting in the Champions League at 12:30 am on Thursday.

PSG vs Girona Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for PSG vs. Girona

PSG -1 handicap with odds of @ 2.05 on Parimatch , equating to a 49% chance of the Parisian club winning by two goals or more.

, equating to a 49% chance of the Parisian club winning by two goals or more. Over 1.5 goals in the second half with odds of @ 1.72 on Parimatch , indicating a 58% chance of at least two goals after the break.

, indicating a 58% chance of at least two goals after the break. Yes on Both teams to score with odds of @ 1.70 on Parimatch, representing a 59% chance for both clubs to find the back of the net.

Our prediction is that PSG will beat Girona 3-1.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Girona get their first taste of Champions League football when they head to the Parc Des Princes to go head-to-head with PSG.

The Parisians are the dominant force in French football since Qatar Sports Investments took over the club in 2011 but the European crown has so far been out of reach. Luis Enrique guided the team to the quarter-finals last season but have since lost one of the best strikers in European football with Kylian Mbappe’s departure to Real Madrid.

His loss hasn’t been felt too harshly in Paris. PSG have made a perfect start in Ligue 1. They beat Brest 3-1 at the weekend to ensure they have a two-point lead over Marseille and Monaco. Enrique has plenty of young talent at his disposal but those players will need to show maturity if they are to go all the way in the Champions League.

Girona are competing amongst Europe’s elite for the very first time this season. They finished 3rd in La Liga last term, just behind Barcelona. The club are owned by City Football Group and have ambitious plans but bridging the gap to the giants of Spanish football will prove to be difficult.

Michel’s side were hammered by Barcelona at the weekend. They now have seven points after five matches, which has them sitting just outside of the European places at this early stage.

Probable Lineups for PSG vs. Girona

The probable lineup for PSG in the "system of play."

Donnarumma; Hakimi, Skrinriar, Beraldo, Mendes; Lee, Ruiz, Neves; Dembele, Asensio, Kolo Muani

The probable lineup for Girona in the "system of play."

Gazzaniga; Frances, Lopez, Blind, Gutierrez; Martin, Solis, Tsygankov; Gil, Danjuma, Ruiz

Enrique’s Team in Fine Fettle

PSG have begun life without Kylian Mbappe in style. Many wondered if Enrique’s side would lack cutting edge without their talisman but they have been a dangerous unit in recent weeks. There is an abundance of attacking talent within the squad so we are backing them to make a statement in their first Champions League game of the season by beating Girona by at least two goals.

This bet has won in all four of PSG’s competitive matches so far this season. They were credited with creating five clear-cut chances as they beat Brest at the weekend so Enrique’s team probably should have scored more than the three goals they managed.

Girona suffered at the hands of Barcelona on Sunday and that will have done them no favours in terms of confidence.

PSG vs Girona Bet 1: PSG -1 Handicap @ 2.05 with Parimatch

Goals to Flow after the Break

Over 1.5 goals in the second half of the match also looks a good bet here. There was an average of 1.75 goals in the second half of Champions League matches last season.

Two or more goals have been scored in the second halves of each of PSG’s competitive matches this season. Enrique’s side likes to probe patiently to take advantage of tired legs late on.

Girona’s defeat against Barcelona saw three goals scored after the break.

PSG vs Girona Bet 2: Over 1.5 Second Half Goals @ 1.72 with Parimatch

Girona Can Have Success on the Counter

Despite making great progress under Luis Enrique, PSG still look vulnerable to a counterattack and have struggled to keep clean sheets during his tenure. As a result, we are backing both teams to score in this match.

The Parisians managed to keep just 3 clean sheets in 12 Champions League matches last season. PSG are conceding an average of 0.96 goals per game under Enrique despite being vastly superior to the majority of teams in Ligue 1.

Girona haven’t exactly hit the ground running in La Liga but they are averaging two goals per game in the league.

PSG vs Girona Bet 3: Yes on Both Teams to Score @ 1.70 with Parimatch