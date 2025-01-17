Premier League’s Best Attacking Duos Create Intriguing New Betting Market

We are set to see the second-highest goals tally ever in a Premier League campaign, which shows attacking football is flourishing.

Our expert has delved into the data behind the league’s best attacking duos to find the best bets on the goal and assists markets ahead of the games.

Market Odds Chelsea vs Wolves - Cole Palmer To Score 1.91 Manchester United vs Brighton - Amad Diallo To Score 4.50 Manchester United vs Brighton - Bruno Fernandes To Score Or Assist 2.05 Brentford vs Liverpool - Mohamed Salah To Score 1.95

The Premier League’s Profitable Pairings

Madueke and Palmer

Noni Madueke and Cole Palmer have been lethal in behind the striker for Chelsea. They have created 23 chances for one another heading into matchday 22. They are both superb technicians in tight spaces, and their ability to pick out a pass makes them difficult to contain.

Cole Palmer became the first Chelsea player since Eden Hazard to achieve 20 goal contributions in consecutive Premier League seasons when he scored in the Blues’ 2-2 draw against Bournemouth. Palmer has now scored seven goals in his last nine league games for Chelsea and assisted one. The midfielder ranks in the top 10% compared with attacking midfielders and wingers across Europe’s top five leagues for non-penalty goals, shots, assists and shot-creating actions per 90 minutes.

Noni Madueke’s numbers haven’t been as impressive, but he is certainly a key player for Enzo Maresca. His footwork and flair enable him to link up with his prolific midfield partner and create chances for his teammates.

Fernandes and Amad

Manchester United’s attacking woes have continued this season, but the rise of Amad Diallo offers a glimmer of hope for Ruben Amorim. Diallo was mostly on the sidelines under Erik ten Hag, but he managed to snatch a memorable winner against Liverpool in the FA Cup. He now has more chances to shine in the starting 11. Amad has adapted well to his new role as either a wing-back or in behind the striker and has built a strong partnership with Bruno Fernandes. The pair have created 21 chances for one another so far.

Diallo snatched the headlines by netting a hat-trick in just 12 minutes to ensure Manchester United beat Southampton on Thursday night. Amad’s technical skills allow him to thrive in the half space, and opposition defenders are unable to constrain him due to his quick acceleration. He has averaged 0.4 goals per 90 minutes over the past year.

Bruno Fernandes' output at Manchester United has been exceptional since he joined the club. He has scored 86 goals and provided 77 assists in 263 appearances for the Red Devils. Although he endured a difficult start to the season, he has found form under Amorim. The Portuguese midfielder has scored three goals and registered four assists in his last 11 games for United. His link-ups with Diallo will be key in the weeks to come.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Salah

Trent-Alexander Arnold has been criticised for his defensive contributions in recent weeks, but he remains a crucial part of Liverpool’s attack play. He and Mohamed Salah, who has been the standout player in the Premier League this season, have created 17 chances for each other as the Reds chase the title.

Mohamed Salah is having his best ever season yet, and it could well be his last in a Liverpool shirt with his contract set to expire in the summer. The Egyptian has scored 18 and assisted 13 goals in the league this season, meaning he has directly contributed to 64.6% of Arne Slot’s side’s goals. Salah has scored 11 goals in his last 10 Premier League games and provided eight assists.

While Trent may offer fewer direct goal contributions, he remains crucial to the team. The right-back has averaged 3.95 shot-creating actions per 90 minutes over the past 12 months. His average of 8.28 progressive passes per 90 also means he ranks in the top 1% of full backs across Europe’s top five leagues. Alexander-Arnold undoubtedly helps Salah get the ball in dangerous areas.