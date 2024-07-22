Premier League Relegation Odds: Foxes tipped for Championship return

Our football betting expert analyses the latest Premier League relegation odds, with the new season now on the horizon.

With the European Championship now in the rear-view mirror, the focus now switches back to the Premier League, with the new season now less than a month away.

Leicester City, Ipswich Town and Southampton are the three teams that achieved promotion from the Championship, and they will do all they can to avoid relegation at the first time of asking.

Everton and Nottingham Forest also flirted with relegation last season, and managers have a few weeks left to tweak their squads as they try to get ready for the opening fixture.

Premier League Relegation Odds

Team Odds Leicester City 1.40 Ipswich Town 1.72 Southampton 2.37 Everton 3.00 Nottingham Forest 3.00 Wolves 4.50 Brentford 5.50 Fulham 5.50 Bournemouth 9.00 Crystal Palace 9.00 All Other Side 15.00 or more

Pair odds-on to return to second tier

Despite winning the Championship title last season, Leicester are the 1.40 favourites to be relegated.

The Foxes finished with 97 points last season under former coach Enzo Maresca, but he has since left the club and moved to Chelsea.

Former Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper has now stepped into the dugout at the King Power Stadium and he has already added Bobby De Cordova-Reid, Michael Golding and Caleb Okoli to his ranks, while Issahaku Fatawu's loan was made permanent.

Leicester's price reflects their change in manager and the fact they are still waiting to hear if they will be handed a points deduction after they breached Profit and Sustainability Rules.

Ipswich have already tied down manager Kieran McKenna to a new contract and the club have been active in the transfer market.

After a successful loan, Omari Hutchinson has signed on a permanent basis, while they have also splashed the cash to sign Jacob Greaves and Liam Delap, while Ben Johnson has signed on a free transfer.

McKenna has already worked wonders to earn the Tractor Boys back-to-back promotions, but keeping the club in the Premier League will be his biggest achievement of all.

Ipswich are expected to spend even more and, at the minute, their squad still lacks depth ahead of what will be a gruelling season in the spotlight.

Duo hoping to learn from last year's experience

Southampton returned to the Premier League via the play-off final and they are 2.37 to return to the Championship.

Centre-back Taylor Harwood-Bellis has signed for the club after a successful loan, while they have added some experience to their ranks with the acquisitions of Charlie Taylor and Adam Lallana.

Considering their squad still needs some quality in key areas, the Saints are good value to be relegated at odds against, but both Everton and Forest will come into the equation at 3.00.

Sean Dyche has added Iliam Ndiaye to his ranks to try and improve the club's goalscoring issues, but they have lost defender Ben Godfrey to Atalanta.

Nuno Espirito Santo has added some depth so far, but as of yet, no marquee names have made their way to the City Ground.

Odds of 4.50 for Wolves suggest they should be able to build on last year's impressive campaign, while both Brentford and Fulham are expected to fight for a mid-table spot as it stands.